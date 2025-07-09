Healing and Empowerment Practitioner Dr. Jennifer Nestell Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BERLIN, NH, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Nestell, PhD, an experienced clinician dedicated to healing through depth psychology and trauma recovery, is proud to announce her innovative tele-health practice addressing mental health challenges with authenticity and understanding. After years of navigating personal and professional trials, Dr. Jen brings a wealth of experience and a fresh approach to mental health services that resonate deeply with clients across the nation.

A Journey from Personal Crisis to Professional Fulfillment

Dr. Jen’s path to establishing her own practice has been both resilient and passionate. After teaching in Chattanooga, TN, she moved to Kansas City after seeking support as a single mother but soon found herself entrenched in the corporate world of crisis response. Her role involved ensuring community mental health centers provided first-class interventions for children in distress. Despite her professional success, Dr. Jen longed to pursue her true passion—using depth psychology to support individuals through trauma recovery.

Her journey led her from Kansas City to Berlin, NH, where she continued her work as a clinical director. However, personal challenges, including the pandemic, catalyzed her decision to forge a new path. She leveraged her experiences to deepen her empathy and understanding, creating a practice built on real-world insights and authentic connections.

A Community-Centered, Authentic Approach to Mental Health

Dr. Jen’s tele-health practice specializes in depth psychology, focusing on the unconscious processes that form our emotions, thoughts, and behaviors. Her approach is distinctive, combining technical expertise with personal experience, ensuring an empathetic connection that clients find rare and valuable.

“Clients describe my approach as real and authentic,” Dr. Jen shares. “They appreciate someone who has been through similar experiences and can genuinely understand where they are.”

Dr. Jen’s mission is to provide sustainable, “non-server dependent” coping strategies. This means equipping clients with skills that don’t rely solely on technology, fostering resilience that is accessible and reliable in any situation. Her practice not only caters to local communities but also spans across time zones, utilizing tele-health to reach individuals who seek the real, life-changing care she provides.

Empowering Growth Through Education and Consultation

In addition to therapy, Dr. Jen offers clinical consultation and coaching services. She empowers practitioners working to obtain licensure or enhance their clinical skills. Her experience building collaborative, community-based practices in Santa Barbara, CA, and Chattanooga, TN, is a solid foundation for supporting mental health professionals.

Commitment to Addressing Challenges During the Pandemic

In response to the educational disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jen established the Wildflower Program, a homeschooling initiative created with a colleague. The program supported her daughter and other children who were academically disadvantaged during the pandemic, proof of her dedication to nurturing mental and educational wellness in her community.

A Vision for the Future

Dr. Jen is thrilled to bring her vision to life. Her practice is rooted in the belief that healing is a collaborative journey and that authentic, compassionate support can catalyze profound change.

“For the past five years specifically, I’ve crafted a practice that reflects my values and commitment to real, supportive care,” explains Dr. Jen. “I want to ensure that anyone looking for help can find solace and growth through genuine human connection.”

As she continues to grow her innovative approach, Dr. Jen remains focused on expanding her reach and impact. Her work exemplifies the strength and determination it takes to turn personal adversity into a mission of hope and healing for others.

About Jennifer Nestell, PhD

Jennifer “Dr. Jen” Nestell, PhD, is an experienced clinician specializing in depth psychology and trauma recovery. With a strong background in crisis response and mental health management, she has dedicated her practice to providing empathetic and authentic care to individuals across the country through tele-health services. Dr. Jen is passionate about empowering her clients to overcome trauma by cultivating resilience and self-awareness.

