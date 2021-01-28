Department of Transportation Seeks Public Input into the I-90 Exit 63 Interchange Study

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, January 20, 2021 Contact: Steve Gramm, 605.773.6641

RAPID CITY, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the Rapid City Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and the City of Box Elder, will hold a virtual public meeting between Jan 20, and Feb. 20, 2021, to inform and obtain comments from area residents on the option being recommended as part of the interchange study.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the SDDOT is posting information to the study website at https://www.i90exit63.com/ instead of presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the study website or by reaching out to one of the project representatives via email or phone.

The purpose for the open house is to inform the public of the study findings, the improvement option being recommended, to record any concerns the public may have with that option, and to gather other ideas to help determine the future look of the interchange and crossroad corridor. The study will address a full range of transportation options and issues, including pedestrian, bicycle, transit, freight, and automobile.

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to participate in the corridor study. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Comments on the virtual public meeting will be accepted until February 20, 2021.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at (605) 773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

