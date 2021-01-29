KRISTOPHER’s New Song “Borrowed Time” Will Stir A Different Kind of Emotion on Valentine’s Day
Florida’s new indie artist Kristopher Houck is stirring emotional waves with his love ballads
I want people to open up to their emotions. Borrowed Time is about settling for less love than you deserve because it’s better than no love at all.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, January 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentine’s Day can be a hard time for many people, stirring up emotions of unfulfilled love. From the heart of Florida comes a lovelorn song that is sure to stir up a different kind of emotion on Valentine’s Day. Releasing worldwide on February 7th, "Borrowed Time" from Florida’s new indie artist Kristopher Houck shines a personal and empathic light on the pain and conflict that broken love can evoke.
As the music industry strives to adapt to a new virtual world of COVID-19, Kristopher Houck is reaching an international audience with songs written to help people feel and to heal. With a degree in psychology from the University of Central Florida and over a decade of musical theater and orchestral experience as a performer and multi-instrumentalist, Kristopher is devoting his songwriting to the cathartic influence of music that was so important to his own struggle for identity and love as a gay youth growing up in Clermont and Orlando.
“I want people to open up to their emotions,” Kristopher explains. “Borrowed Time is about settling for less love than you deserve because it’s better than no love at all.”
Following his debut single “Liar” that received critical acclaim and drew an international fan base in over 100 countries, "Borrowed Time" is Kristopher’s second release of 2021, a cinematic song dealing with the emotional struggle of fabricated love. Embracing a fairytale-esque musical theme, this emotive song is already capturing the attention and praise of independent music curators worldwide in pre-release reviews.
“Super beautiful and well-executed,” remarked international indie music hub StereoFox.
“The dreamy vocals create a really captivating soundscape to the overall piece,” stated Moscow-based indie music curator Underrated.
“Borrowed Time” is available for Pre-Save on Spotify starting January 29th, carrying on the theme of vulnerability that will be explored in KRISTOPHER’s debut EP “Liar” planned for release this summer. KRISTOPHER’s music is published and released by Artemis Music, a Florida-based independent label on a mission to support and empower emerging artists and songwriters.
KRISTOPHER - Borrowed Time (Sneak Preview 1)