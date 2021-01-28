The Thinkubator Announces Strategic Partnership With Spark451

The Thinkubator

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York-based higher education marketing firm, Spark451, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with another New York-based organization, The Thinkubator. Following a 15+ year career in higher education leadership, Dr. Edward Summers recently founded The Thinkubator in his hometown of the Bronx, NY. With a primary mission of preparing diverse, low-income youth from the Bronx to succeed in the workplace and the world, The Thinkubator also has a dedicated higher ed consultancy practice aimed at guiding at-risk institutions through the process of realistically evaluating their positions in the marketplace, and developing and implementing long-term practices to help them stay open and flourish.

Spark451 and The Thinkubator are bound by a shared commitment to helping institutions grow and thrive, which is more relevant than ever as the industry recovers from the financial hardships inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This complementary relationship will combine the notable strengths of both organizations in order to provide colleges and universities with the ability to forecast the financial and enrollment future of their institutions, develop a strategic vision for changing their market positions, and implement plans for achieving enrollment goals.

Strategies for saving at-risk institutions include:

• A realistic self-evaluation and understanding of financial state and marketplace position

• Predictive analytics for understanding enrollment and developing sustainable tactics

• A reevaluation of future enrollment goals and student body demographics

• An honest and open dialogue with faculty, staff, and employees to develop

an understanding of the role they will all play in advancing the institution

“All of us at Spark451 are thrilled to team up with the experts at The Thinkubator,” says Steve Kerge, Managing Partner and Principal, Business Development at Spark451. “This past year has further solidified the need for institutions to truly understand their brand and best position their strengths. The services our two companies provide will undoubtedly help institutions grow enrollments, sustain financial health, and continue fulfilling their mission to support and enrich the communities they serve.”

“We are very excited to partner with Spark451, a trusted and effective leader in the admissions marketing arena,” says Dr. Edward Summers, CEO and President of The Thinkubator. “Our relationship will bring together thought leaders and practitioners that will work together to support the recovery of higher education as a sector post-COVID-19. We look forward to helping institutions think strategically and honestly about their futures and craft plans that will meet the challenges we will undoubtedly continue to face as a sector.”

About Spark451

Spark451 is a strategic marketing and technology firm focused on higher education. We specialize in enrollment marketing, student search, creative services, and digital media. As marketing experts, we integrate a multitude of communication channels and digital platforms for effective student recruitment, advertising, and media.

About The Thinkubator

The Thinkubator is a Bronx-based nonprofit organization focused on crafting innovative strategies to complex global challenges. We approach our work through three major areas: education, research, and community. Collectively, The Thinkubator provides a systematic approach to workforce, economic, and community development, educational attainment, and combating poverty. The Thinkubator Higher Education Consultancy practice falls under our Research arm of The Thinkubator. It leverages research and strategic analysis conducted and analyzed by doctoral trained educators, practitioners, and youth scholars, and 60+ years of combined leadership experience to provide institutions with strategic guidance for creating environments that are simultaneously accessible, affordable, and sustainable.