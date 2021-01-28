News Release/ Rutland Barracks DUI
UPDATED WITH PHOTOGRAPH:
News Release with Photo.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B400344
TROOPER: Sgt. Robert Rider
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/262021
LOCATION: US RT 4, Mendon VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Christian M. Laufer
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On January 26, 2021, at approximately 2153 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle being operated in a negligent manner on U.S. Route 4, in the Town of Mendon. Based on this observed violation, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop.
Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Christian M. Laufer, age 27 of Killington, Vermont. During the investigation into the negligent operation Troopers observed the operator to display several indicators of impairment. Laufer was taken into custody for negligent operation and suspicion of driving under the influence.
Lauer was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing he was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/08/21 @ 10:00 hours