News Release/ Rutland Barracks DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B400344

TROOPER: Sgt. Robert Rider

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 01/262021

LOCATION: US RT 4, Mendon VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Christian M. Laufer

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 26, 2021, at approximately 2153 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle being operated in a negligent manner on U.S. Route 4, in the Town of Mendon. Based on this observed violation, Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop.

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Christian M. Laufer, age 27 of Killington, Vermont. During the investigation into the negligent operation Troopers observed the operator to display several indicators of impairment. Laufer was taken into custody for negligent operation and suspicion of driving under the influence.

Lauer was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing he was released with a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/08/21 @ 10:00 hours