Williston Barracks//Multiple vehicle crash and fire //Injury

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A100285 and 21A100287

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brandon Doll

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2021 @ 0738

STREET: I-89 SB at MM 94

TOWN: Colchester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: mm 94

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet asphalt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Morgan Blanchard

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, driver side – Driven from the scene

INJURIES: minor

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Kristy Cross

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: front end – Driven from the scene.

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Elizabeth Towsley

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled. Front end damage and fire. - Towed from the scene

INJURIES: minor

VEHICLE #4

OPERATOR: Roy Graham

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: front end, rear bumper – Driven from the scene

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #5

OPERATOR: David Fields

AGE: 60

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: 4 Runner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #5: Rear end – Driven from the scene

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vehicle # 1 was traveling SB on I-89 in Colchester VT. When vehicle #1 changed lanes it struck Vehicle 2 causing minor damage but stopped traffic on I-89. Vehicle # 5 stopped in the roadway because of the first collision as vehicle #4 came over the crest in the roadway. Vehicle #4 struck the rear passenger side of Vehicle #5 and went into the break down lane. Then, Vehicle # 3 came over the same hill crest and struck Vehicle # 5 and then Vehicle #4. After that collision Vehicle # 3 caught fire. Colchester fire responded to the scene and put out Vehicle #3. I-89 SB was shut down momentarily while the fire was put out. I-89 remained closed to one lane for an extended period of time as the scene was cleaned up.

