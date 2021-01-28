Williston Barracks//Multiple vehicle crash and fire //Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A100285 and 21A100287
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Brandon Doll
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2021 @ 0738
STREET: I-89 SB at MM 94
TOWN: Colchester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: mm 94
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet asphalt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Morgan Blanchard
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, driver side – Driven from the scene
INJURIES: minor
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Kristy Cross
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: front end – Driven from the scene.
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Elizabeth Towsley
AGE: 23
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Totaled. Front end damage and fire. - Towed from the scene
INJURIES: minor
VEHICLE #4
OPERATOR: Roy Graham
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #4: front end, rear bumper – Driven from the scene
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #5
OPERATOR: David Fields
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: 4 Runner
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #5: Rear end – Driven from the scene
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vehicle # 1 was traveling SB on I-89 in Colchester VT. When vehicle #1 changed lanes it struck Vehicle 2 causing minor damage but stopped traffic on I-89. Vehicle # 5 stopped in the roadway because of the first collision as vehicle #4 came over the crest in the roadway. Vehicle #4 struck the rear passenger side of Vehicle #5 and went into the break down lane. Then, Vehicle # 3 came over the same hill crest and struck Vehicle # 5 and then Vehicle #4. After that collision Vehicle # 3 caught fire. Colchester fire responded to the scene and put out Vehicle #3. I-89 SB was shut down momentarily while the fire was put out. I-89 remained closed to one lane for an extended period of time as the scene was cleaned up.
Sgt. Brandon Doll
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston VT 05495
(802) 878-7111
Email: Brandon.doll@vermont.gov