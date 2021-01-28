Middlesex Barracks // Single Vehicle Crash / VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/VCOR

CASE#: 21A300355

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 1/27/21 1500 hrs

STREET: VT RT 14

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Business Ctr Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Good

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Timothy Blondin

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: SON

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a

single vehicle crash in the area of VT RT 14 and Business Ctr Rd in

Williamstown. The operator was identified as Timothy Blondin. Blondin stated

that he fell asleep at the wheel, and the vehicle then went off the road

striking two street lights. Investigation revealed that Blondin was also

violating conditions of release by being in the presence of his passenger.

Blondin was issued a citation for VCOR and is scheduled to appear in Orange

County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 2/17/21 at 0800 hours.

Blondin was issued the following Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:

- Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic - T23 VSA 1038

- Operating without Liability Insurance - T23 VSA 800(a)

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/21 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191