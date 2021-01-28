Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,707 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks // Single Vehicle Crash / VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/VCOR

 

CASE#: 21A300355                                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex                                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 1/27/21 1500 hrs

STREET: VT RT 14

TOWN: Williamstown

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Business Ctr Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Good            

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Timothy Blondin

AGE: 44    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: SON

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a

single vehicle crash in the area of VT RT 14 and Business Ctr Rd in

Williamstown.  The operator was identified as Timothy Blondin.  Blondin stated

that he fell asleep at the wheel, and the vehicle then went off the road

striking two street lights.  Investigation revealed that Blondin was also

violating conditions of release by being in the presence of his passenger.

Blondin was issued a citation for VCOR and is scheduled to appear in Orange

County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 2/17/21 at 0800 hours. 

 

 

Blondin was issued the following Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:

- Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic - T23 VSA 1038

- Operating without Liability Insurance - T23 VSA 800(a)

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/21  0800 hours          

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Butler

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

802-229-9191

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks // Single Vehicle Crash / VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.