Middlesex Barracks // Single Vehicle Crash / VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH/VCOR
CASE#: 21A300355
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 1/27/21 1500 hrs
STREET: VT RT 14
TOWN: Williamstown
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Business Ctr Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Good
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Timothy Blondin
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: SON
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police responded to a report of a
single vehicle crash in the area of VT RT 14 and Business Ctr Rd in
Williamstown. The operator was identified as Timothy Blondin. Blondin stated
that he fell asleep at the wheel, and the vehicle then went off the road
striking two street lights. Investigation revealed that Blondin was also
violating conditions of release by being in the presence of his passenger.
Blondin was issued a citation for VCOR and is scheduled to appear in Orange
County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 2/17/21 at 0800 hours.
Blondin was issued the following Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:
- Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic - T23 VSA 1038
- Operating without Liability Insurance - T23 VSA 800(a)
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/17/21 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Butler
Vermont State Police – Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
802-229-9191