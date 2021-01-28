ST. Albans Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A200305

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 1/27/21 1837 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gallup Road

VIOLATION: DUI#1

ACCUSED: Kim L. Lothian

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Gallup Road in Franklin, Vermont. Troopers made contact

with the operator who was identified as Kim L. Lothian. Upon speaking with the operator, Kim L. Lothian, he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Lothian was

ultimately place under arrest for suspicion of DUI . Lothian was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division on

February 23, 2021 at 1000 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/21 1000 hrs

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Tel. 802-524-5993

Fax. 802-527-1150