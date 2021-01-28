Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,707 in the last 365 days.

ST. Albans Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A200305

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Bojan Brkovic                             

STATION: St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 1/27/21 1837 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Gallup Road

VIOLATION: DUI#1

 

ACCUSED: Kim L. Lothian                                               

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Gallup Road in Franklin, Vermont. Troopers made contact

with the operator who was identified as Kim L. Lothian. Upon speaking with the operator, Kim L. Lothian, he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Lothian was

ultimately place under arrest for suspicion of DUI . Lothian was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division on

February 23, 2021 at 1000 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/21 1000 hrs           

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Tel. 802-524-5993

Fax. 802-527-1150

 

You just read:

ST. Albans Barracks / DUI Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.