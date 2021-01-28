ST. Albans Barracks / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A200305
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Bojan Brkovic
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 1/27/21 1837 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Gallup Road
VIOLATION: DUI#1
ACCUSED: Kim L. Lothian
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Gallup Road in Franklin, Vermont. Troopers made contact
with the operator who was identified as Kim L. Lothian. Upon speaking with the operator, Kim L. Lothian, he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Lothian was
ultimately place under arrest for suspicion of DUI . Lothian was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division on
February 23, 2021 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/21 1000 hrs
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
Trooper Bojan Brkovic
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Tel. 802-524-5993
Fax. 802-527-1150