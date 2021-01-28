KO MANAGEMENT INC. BREAK GROUND ON A LUXURY RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN THE THRIVING DISTRICT MABLETON, GA
Mable Stone Place Community- 19 detached residential homes located in affluent, amenity rich neighborhood of Mableton.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KO Management will break ground on Mable Stone Place Community, a transit development located just 1 block from Cobb County Fire Department. The site boast an impressive walk score to a variety of retail, dining and entertainment. Less than 2 miles from the infamous Mablehouse Arts Center. Mableton continues to gain popularity due to its proximity to Interstate 285 and 20, Vinings, Buckhead, and Downtown Atlanta. Construction is slated to start February 2021.
“I’m excited to bring a new level of quality, unit features and amenities that Makes Affordable Smart Homes (MASH) living in Mableton,” said KO, president and CEO of KO Management. “Mableton is a vibrant city with an expanding workforce, and I look forward to contributing to the community.”
Mable Stone Place will showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community feature a mix of 3- and 4-bedroom detached homes. Homes will offer the sophisticated chef inspired kitchens featuring quartz countertops, Italian /European style cabinetry, floor to ceiling windows, wide plank flooring, and private balconies on some units. Home sizes will range from 2000-3500 square feet.
Mr. Kareem Okereke, CEO of Ko Management Inc is an expert project management executive with a proven track record of effective and efficient process management in Construction Building, and Product Procurement fields. Mr. Okereke has successfully managed multi-million-dollar projects to meet customer’s costs margin while meeting their bottom line expectation. Mr. Okereke has over 18 years’ experience as an executive director of business development, entrepreneurial commercial and residential building with years of turnkey Commercial Construction expertise and Service Provision. Mr. Okereke is a Subject Matter Expert (SME) in Construction Building, Research and Information Technology and has utilized his expertise to enhance client’s needs for innovative ways of accomplishing project tasks.
For more information on KO Management or Mablestone Community email sales@mablestone.com or visit the website at www.mablestone.com.
