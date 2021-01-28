Sopheon and Partner Prodex Systems Extend CPG Innovation Leadership With The J. R. Simplot Company Contract
Sopheon and Prodex Systems team up to enable innovation governance and portfolio prioritization for the global food and agribusiness firm.
We are excited to include Simplot in our growing Sopheon family of food and agribusiness clients”MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, an international global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, and its consulting partner Prodex Systems Australasia will automate and accelerate innovation at the J. R. Simplot Company, the global food and agribusiness firm. Sopheon and Prodex will collaborate to deploy Sopheon’s Accolade® platform at Simplot, beginning with its Simplot Australia division. The goal of Simplot’s deployment is to reduce innovation risk and increase the likelihood of new product successes via the adoption of Sopheon Stage-Gate® best practices.
— Andy Michuda, Sopheon CEO
According to Angeline Achariya, Executive Director of Innovation & Growth at Simplot Australia Proprietary Ltd., “At Simplot, we are committed to a strategy to accelerate growth in EBIT through significant increases in contribution from New Product Introductions. Simplot undertook a rigorous search for the appropriate software platform and partner to support ambitious growth goals.”
The first phase of deployment will provide full enterprise capabilities in innovation governance. Simplot selected Sopheon’s software platform for its advanced capabilities in innovation planning and roadmapping, and the ability to align targeted ideation campaigns with strategic planning gaps. These foundational capabilities will streamline Simplot’s innovation processes and drive the adoption of scalable, enterprise-wide process standards, improving efficiency, time to market, and portfolio success.
Sopheon CEO, Andy Michuda, added: “We are excited to include Simplot in our growing Sopheon family of food and agribusiness clients, and are delighted to team with our long-time partner, Prodex, to enable Simplot’s global innovation transformation. This contract aligns well with Sopheon’s objective to expand our user base in the Australasian region.”
Prodex Systems Managing Director, Gerard Ryan, added: “Prodex has been a supplier to Simplot Australia for over 10 years in the provision of consulting services and Innovation Master-Class training in best-practice Innovation Governance. The extension of this relationship to now include the implementation of Sopheon’s software platform, which we resell and support in Australasia, is a new milestone. We are delighted to lead this project in partnership with Sopheon who for nearly 20 years has been the go-to company for enterprise innovation management in CPG. Sopheon has deep domain expertise, and a great depth of configurability in the Accolade software, a common requirement of large, global consumer goods firms. We look forward to growing our partnership with Simplot, and to helping them achieve their impressive growth goals for many years to come.”
Accolade is Sopheon’s award-winning innovation management software that connects people, systems and information across departments and functions. This cross-functional collaboration and synchronization results in trusted, timely data for faster, better, and more dynamic decision making for the world’s largest and most complex enterprises. Accolade has proven its value to thousands of global users by reducing costs, increasing portfolio value, reducing time-to-market, and boosting initiative and product success.
To learn more about how Sopheon and its flagship decision-support platform Accolade are transforming enterprise innovation, visit our website at www.sopheon.com. To learn more about Prodex and how it enables improved Systematic Innovation Governance for its clients in Australasia, visit their website at www.prodex.com.au.
ABOUT SOPHEON
Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.
ABOUT PRODEX SYSTEMS AUSTRALASIA
Prodex Systems is a specialist provider of innovation consulting, training and software services implementation which facilitate best-practice management of new product development through Systematic Innovation Governance in Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia. Our consulting assignments include the implementation of Stage-Gate® and Product Portfolio Management systems and are supported by our capabilities for in-house training. Prodex Systems is the Australasian reseller and consulting support partner for Sopheon’s Accolade solution for Enterprise Innovation Management.
ABOUT SIMPLOT
The J. R. Simplot Company, is a privately held food and agriculture company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with an integrated portfolio that includes phosphate mining, fertilizer manufacturing, farming, ranching and cattle production, food processing, food brands, and other enterprises.. Simplot’s major operations are located in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, Argentina and China, with products marketed in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.simplot.com.
Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc. Stage-Gate® is a registered trademark of Stage-Gate Inc.
Cheral Druck
Sopheon
+1 952-851-7500
email us here