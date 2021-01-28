Sopheon and Partner Prodex Systems Extend CPG Innovation Leadership With The J. R. Simplot Company Contract

About

Sopheon's customers use our enterprise innovation management software and services to align and connect their organization, drive best-practice innovation processes and enable fast, iterative decision-making in the face of increased pressures from digitized markets. Our Accolade® software provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with over 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: SPE).

Visit Sopheon website