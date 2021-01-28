Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,699 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 28, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 27, 2021                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 28, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 Allen

Lima City School District

 

Spencerville Local School District

 

 Auglaize

St. Marys City School District

 

Wapakoneta City School District

 

 Butler

Butler County Educational Service Center

 

Middletown City School District

 

 Clark

Northwestern Local School District

 

Springfield City School District

 

 Columbiana

Buckeye Online School for Success

 

 Cuyahoga

Mousa Hamed  -Medicaid

 

 Darke

Ansonia Local School District

 

 Franklin

School Employees Retirement System of Ohio

 

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio

 

 Greene

Fairborn City School District

 

 Lake

Painesville City Local School District

 

 Lawrence

Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School

 

 Logan

Indian Lake Local School District

 

 Lucas

Achieve Career Preparatory Academy

 

 Mahoning

Mahoning County High School

 

 Portage

Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School

 

 Seneca

Bridges Community Academy

 

 Tuscarawas

Garaway Local School District

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 28, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.