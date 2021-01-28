Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 28, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 28, 2021.
Allen
Lima City School District
Spencerville Local School District
Auglaize
St. Marys City School District
Wapakoneta City School District
Butler
Butler County Educational Service Center
Middletown City School District
Clark
Northwestern Local School District
Springfield City School District
Columbiana
Buckeye Online School for Success
Cuyahoga
Mousa Hamed -Medicaid
Darke
Ansonia Local School District
Franklin
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
Greene
Fairborn City School District
Lake
Painesville City Local School District
Lawrence
Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School
Logan
Indian Lake Local School District
Lucas
Achieve Career Preparatory Academy
Mahoning
Mahoning County High School
Portage
Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School
Seneca
Bridges Community Academy
Tuscarawas
Garaway Local School District
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
