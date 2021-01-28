For Immediate Release:

January 27, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 28, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Allen Lima City School District Spencerville Local School District Auglaize St. Marys City School District Wapakoneta City School District Butler Butler County Educational Service Center Middletown City School District Clark Northwestern Local School District Springfield City School District Columbiana Buckeye Online School for Success Cuyahoga Mousa Hamed -Medicaid Darke Ansonia Local School District Franklin School Employees Retirement System of Ohio State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio Greene Fairborn City School District Lake Painesville City Local School District Lawrence Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School Logan Indian Lake Local School District Lucas Achieve Career Preparatory Academy Mahoning Mahoning County High School Portage Bio-Med Science Academy STEM School Seneca Bridges Community Academy Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State's office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies.

