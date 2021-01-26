Preventing Exploitation & Human Trafficking Among Youth Workshop on January 28, 2021

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiatives recognizes National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month by highlighting youth prevention programs, strategies & resources to counter exploitation and human trafficking in a COVID environment. Learn about youth vulnerability in a COVID environment, prevention strategies and cultural sensitivities in supporting youth impacted by trauma. In a panel discussion learn from three non-profit youth prevention educational programs. Find out about resources from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office on Trafficking in Persons youth prevention education program and from the DHS Blue Campaign youth prevention resources.

Registration Here

Event Date: Thursday January 28, 2021

Event Time: 2:00-3:15 pm EST

Location: Virtual event

Free Event and Open to the Public, Must Register for Event