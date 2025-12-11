Governor Ron DeSantis’ Floridians First Budget Prioritizes Public Safety and Supports Key Investments in Florida’s Juvenile Justice System

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 11, 2025

CONTACT:

DJJ Communications Office

news@fldjj.gov

(850) 921-5900

Tallahassee, Fla. – In response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Floridians First budget, Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Matthew Walsh extends his gratitude to the Governor for his steadfast commitment to supporting the continued success of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and its programs, maintaining Florida's standing as the national model for juvenile justice. The Floridians First budget supports strategic investments in infrastructure enhancements and service stabilization to ensure top-quality services for youth in the juvenile justice system while keeping Florida’s communities safe.

“Governor DeSantis’ Floridians First budget reflects a clear understanding that investing in evidence-based, high-quality services and programs supports the best possible outcomes for youth in Florida’s juvenile justice system,” said DJJ Secretary Matthew Walsh. “This budget allows DJJ to continue to place youth in programs that are best equipped to hold them accountable for their actions while meeting their individual and specialized needs. I thank the Governor for continuing to ensure public safety remains at the forefront of all we do for Florida’s families and communities.”

Highlights from Governor DeSantis’ Floridians First budget include:

$29.5 million in recurring funding to increase capacity in DJJ’s residential commitment programs. This funding will expand and upgrade non-secure and secure residential programs, addressing severe bed shortages and outdated facilities. Residential programs provide comprehensive, specialized services to youth who have been committed to the department.

$30 million in additional recurring funding to increase per diem rates for all non-secure and secure residential commitment programs. These additional funds are needed to increase the per diem rates for all contracts to cover rising costs for the foreseeable future.

$3.7 million in recurring funding for the Florida Scholars Academy to support the Florida Scholars Academy's operations. This funding will provide for additional teachers, staff trainings, and equipment needs to serve its growing student population in residential commitment programs and support improved student outcomes.

$70.6 million in fixed capital outlay to repair and upgrade DJJ’s aging facilities. DJJ maintains over 300 buildings statewide, and more than half of them are over 25 years old. Along with routine maintenance needs, this request includes funding for security improvements, emergency repairs, life safety projects, and full facility renovations across the state.

$2.1 million in funding for information technology (IT) and cybersecurity needs, including IT staff augmentation, IT security hardening platform support, cybersecurity and IT security enhancements, and an endpoint management solution.

###