The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Celebrates Major Accomplishments in 2025

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice is looking back on notable accomplishments in 2025 as Florida continues to lead the nation in having the most comprehensive juvenile justice system focused on intervention, accountability, and public safety.

“Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice continues to prioritize the safety of our citizens and communities while providing high-quality, impactful services to youth,” said DJJ Secretary Matt Walsh. “This year’s successes reflect our dedication to helping young people achieve better, brighter futures, and we remain unwavering in our commitment to building a stronger, safer Florida.”

The department’s year in review includes achievements and initiatives that advance educational opportunities for students, strengthen support for youth and families, and cultivate the professional development of future juvenile justice leaders serving Florida.

62,000 Students Reached by First Lady Casey DeSantis’ The Facts. Your Future. Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Assemblies

DJJ joined together with other state agency partners to celebrate the milestone of over 50,000 students reached by school assemblies through The Facts. Your Future. The Facts. Your Future., a multifaceted initiative led by Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis, empowers youth by providing helpful resources and information necessary to make informed decisions about drugs to prevent the negative impacts of substance use. Since its launch, this statewide initiative has ensured students and parents have access to curriculum and presentations in all 67 school districts that encourage healthier lifestyles and help youth achieve their full potential. Approximately 62,000 students across Florida have been reached since the inception of The Facts. Your Future school assemblies.

Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Partners with All Pro Dad to Support Florida’s Fathers

DJJ announced its partnership this year with All Pro Dad, a program operated under Family First and founded by Coach Tony Dungy, to expand All Pro Dad Chapters in Florida. This partnership increases opportunities for Florida’s dads and their kids to spend more quality time together, strengthening their relationship and positively impacting outcomes for Florida’s young people. Thanks to this partnership, 200 All Pro Dad Chapters around the state of Florida have formed to help dads connect with their children. The expansion of the All Pro Dad Chapters boosts family engagement and academic success around the state while aligning with coordinated efforts for Florida’s fatherhood initiative, Father First. The Father First initiative is a statewide community network that includes educational programs, mentorship programs, and one-on-one support to encourage responsible and involved fatherhood in Florida.

Florida Scholars Academy Celebrates its First Year with 226 Student Graduates

Just a year after opening the Florida Scholars Academy (FSA), the state’s first unified education system for students in DJJ residential facilities, 226 students earned their high school diplomas. Launched in 2024 and operated by Florida Virtual School (FLVS), FSA has refined access to quality education for youth in DJJ residential commitment programs. In just one year, FSA has served more than 3,100 students, with 80 students earning their standard high school diploma and 146 students earning their high school equivalency diploma. Additional achievements in the first year included 10,138 course completions across core and elective subjects and more than 1,000 students received Exceptional Student Education Services. The success of FSA is rooted in its commitment to individualized instruction, trauma-informed practices, and a belief in the potential of every student. As it enters its second year, FSA remains focused on expanding opportunities, increasing graduation rates, and preparing students for success outside of the DJJ residential commitment programs.

DJJ Takes Part in Missing Child Recovery Operations Across Florida

DJJ team members joined the United States Marshals Service and an array of federal, state, and local partners to take part in four child recovery operations. These operations spanned across the state of Florida with the mission to locate and recover critically missing and endangered children and offer comprehensive recovery healthcare and mental health care services. These operations included Operation Home for the Holidays which resulted in the recovery of 122 children making it the largest missing child recovery operation in U.S. history. In total, more than 250 children were rescued across the four operations.

Passage of Legislation to Strengthen Services for Florida’s At-Risk Youth

DJJ worked collaboratively with legislative partners to modernize Chapter 984, Florida Statutes, providing clarification and stronger protections for Florida’s at-risk youth. Chapter 984 focuses on delinquency and dependency prevention, which may include children running away from home, being truant from school, or engaging in ungovernable behavior with their parents or guardians. The legislation was the first comprehensive revision of Chapter 984 since the chapter was first established 30 years ago. The legislation updated this chapter of Florida law to align with current practices and made improvements so that services are delivered more efficiently and effectively. Improving the delivery of services for youth who are at-risk is vital as it will address their needs early on and ultimately reduce the number of youth who enter the delinquency and dependency systems. The legislation received unanimous support in both the House and Senate and was signed into law by Governor DeSantis.

DJJ Leadership Institute Fully Launched to Support World-Class Juvenile Justice Professionals

In keeping with its work to build a world-class team that ensures a culture of excellence, the department launched a five-tier leadership institute for current and emerging leaders. The DJJ Leadership Institute provides team members with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to prepare them to lead with distinction and cultivates and develops high-impact leaders at every level. This year, the DJJ Leadership Institute was fully launched and will continue to elevate the professionalism of the department and shape the individuals who serve now and in the future.

