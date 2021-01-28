H. B. WILKINSON TITLE COMPANY ACQUIRES ACCESS TITLE AGENCY IN NAPLES, FL
H. B. Wilkinson Title Company, Inc. (HBW), an Illinois based title insurance and real estate information services provider, has acquired Access Title Agency LLC in Naples Florida. The transaction was announced in a joint statement by Karen L. Kohler, President of Access Title and Greg Kosin, Principal and Owner of HBW Title.
“We are very excited about the opportunities for growth and the expanded geographic footprint that it will provide our clients, “
stated Ms. Kohler. “This move will deliver to our clients greater access to new markets and new technologies while retaining the high quality of customer service which customers have come to expect”.
Established in 1883, HBW Title has a long history of professionalism in the land title industry. New leadership and experienced staff are committed to providing enhanced levels of service and technology to customers.
Access Title will continue to operate under its current name, management and staff at its Naples FL location.
“The acquisition of Access Title fits well into our long-range plan to add diversity to the capabilities of HBW and generate new revenue opportunities for both operations,” stated Greg Kosin. “Expanding the geographical reach of each company is part of our strategy”.
Access Title and H. B. Wilkinson Title provide title insurance, escrow closing and real estate information services including title searches, title insurance, and construction and commercial escrow services for properties in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Florida and throughout the country.
