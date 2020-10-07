Prime Capital: Energy Efficiency Upgrades
Providing 100% FinancingNAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year, much of the energy the United States consumes is wasted through transmission, heat loss and inefficient technology, costing American businesses and municipalities billions of dollars, not to mention increased carbon pollution and global warming.
The implementation of energy efficiency (or energy conservation) measures grew rapidly in the 1990’s and continues that growth today. In pursuit of higher savings goals, energy service, electric and natural gas companies have expanded their efforts, helping both public and private entities realize energy conservation and utility bill savings through the installation of energy conservation measures (ECM’s).
Prime Capital offers competitive, efficient financing programs for replacing old and worn-out equipment with more energy-efficient technology. Financing amounts can range from a few thousand dollars to several million dollars, with financing terms up to twenty five (25) years for repayment.
Prime Capital provides 100% financing for:
Mechanical Upgrades (HVAC, lighting, water conservation, control systems)
Energy Savings Performance Contracts (ESPCs)
Energy Service Agreements (ESAs)
Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs)
Renewable Energy Projects (Solar, Biomass, Co-generation)
Prime Capital provides financing to:
Municipalities and on-behalf-of public agencies such as public schools and universities, hospitals, park districts and others
Federal Government Agencies
Public Corporations
Privately Held Companies
