Event-oriented Startups Survive COVID-19 Upheaval
MeetingPulse offers a flexible and customizable suite of online meeting engagement tools including Q&A, brainstorming, complex voting, and audience reactions.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, September 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco, CA – Small businesses everywhere have seen the impact of COVID-19, but probably the hardest hit industry is event production. In January 2020, Inc. magazine published a list of must-attend conferences for the coming year. Nearly all have been rescheduled or reimagined as online events. Before COVID-19, MeetingPulse, the lead SaaS product of growing SF startup InMoment Software, was mainly being used to get audience interaction at large in-person events. CEO Aaron Lifshin remembers, “in early 2020, we had to get creative, and do it fast. Otherwise we saw our business could go to zero.”
At first, huge gatherings like SXSW were forced to cancel amid news of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, conference organizers are watching events like TechCrunch Disrupt2020, happening this week, to see how they have converted to online formats. Jessica Lessin, CEO of The Information claims her company’s first virtual conference last week was so successful that she’s, “never going back.”
After seeing the need for more effective online meetings, MeetingPulse adapted their product and marketing. The platform has seen a significant increase in usage since Spring 2020, especially for critical meetings that used to be conducted in-person. According to Lifshin, “companies have discovered new benefits to our tool, like having shorter, more effective meetings, conducting important voting, and helping employee engagement. Clients are also using MeetingPulse to get more out of the investments they made earlier this year in products like Zoom and Teams.”
MeetingPulse is a service of San Francisco based InMoment Software. It offers a flexible and customizable suite of online meeting engagement tools including Q&A, brainstorming, complex voting, and audience reactions. No download required! The platform can stand alone, or run integrated with services like Zoom, Webex, and Teams. MeetingPulse: for meetings that count.
