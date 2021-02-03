TruVideo is proud to announce that it is now a FCA Digital Certified Service Messaging Provider
TruVideo is now a FCA Digital Certified Service Messaging Provider, giving dealers access to a long list of benefits on the revolutionary TruService platform.
TruVideo is a natural fit with the FCA Certified Digital Program. Our video-first texting platform will allow FCA's passionate dealer body to transparently communicate to their loyal customer base.”WELLESLEY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To qualify to be a FCA Digital Certified Service Messaging Provider, a vendor must pass a list of requirements that prove they are among the best in the digital automotive space. TruVideo is proud to have this opportunity to partner with FCA Digital and provide dealerships within this program access to our TruService solutions.
TruService allows customers to see and understand the results of their service inspection. With the TruService platform, service departments can send personalized videos straight to clients that show their vehicle’s maintenance and repair needs. Customers can watch it at their leisure, process the details, and share it with a friend or confidant. Designed for the transportation industry, the platform offers streamlined service inspections, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. By finally eliminating the barriers to transparency, shops that use TruVideo improve the entire customer experience and see a 30% increase in customer pay dollars. Just one service visit creates trust that used to take years to earn.
“TruVideo is a natural fit with the FCA Certified Digital Program. Our video-first texting platform will allow FCA's passionate dealer body to transparently communicate service to their loyal customer base in a way in which the customers want to consume communication, on their mobile device and in video.”
Joe Shaker- CEO, TruVideo
TruVideo is available through the FCA Digital Certified Program as of February 1, 2021 and applies to CDJR, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo dealers. The TruVideo team would be happy to answer questions regarding billing, program terms, and any other details.
About TruVideo:
TruVideo is a video-first texting platform to improve customer experience and increase sales and service revenue by communicating transparently. TruVideo’s platform offers streamlined service inspections, sales walkarounds, estimates, internal chat, approvals, and payments. This revolutionary platform fixes the communication chain between the dealership and the customer by connecting through personalized videos, texts, and mobile-friendly features. With all these features and the enhanced reporting on customer engagement and real-time sentiment, no product is as comprehensive as TruVideo. Learn more visit www.truvideo.com
About FCA:
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is a global automaker that designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells vehicles in a portfolio of exciting brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep®, Lancia, Ram, and Maserati. It also sells parts and services under the Mopar name and operates in the components and production systems sectors under the Comau and Teksid brands. FCA employs nearly 200,000 people around the globe. For more details regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.
