Restore Osteo Opens Thornton Practice

Third Colorado Location Provides Increased Access to Cutting-Edge Regenerative Medicine For SeniorsDENVER, CO, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restore Osteo, the Colorado-based healthcare clinic providing cutting-edge regenerative medicine to seniors, today announced the opening of its Thornton location. The clinic is the third location in six months, following the opening of its flagship clinic in Golden back in August, and its second location in Aurora which opened last month.
Seniors have been hit especially hard by the pandemic, as Colorado continues to enforce strict shelter-in-place and quarantine guidelines to help keep our most vulnerable populations safe. In an effort to keep from being exposed to the virus, it’s estimated that eight out of every 10 seniors aren’t seeking the medical treatment they need to remain healthy.
“Since the onset of the pandemic we’ve seen a drastic increase in the physical and psychological toll the COVID-19 virus is taking on our senior populations,” said Dr. Andrew Allen, Head of Clinical Operations at Restore Osteo. “Inability to have social interaction with others, coupled with the lack of physical activity due to staying indoors is exacerbating existing medical issues in senior patients. Hit especially hard are those facing obesity and diabetic neuropathy, as well as the 5.8 million Americans suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia.”
Restore Osteo specializes in anti-aging and regenerative medicine, joint and knee pain, age-related complications treatment and more. As many ailments require consistent and frequent trips to the doctor, the opening of Restore Osteo’s third clinic makes it easier for seniors to receive the treatment they need, when they need it.
“As seniors across the state receive the vaccine we expect a drastic influx of patients seeking treatment for issues they’ve been forced to neglect over the last year,” said Allen. “From physical ailments like arthritis to physiological illnesses like Diabetes, we’ll now be able to help more seniors than ever with our third Colorado location. We look forward to prioritizing this often-overlooked community as they make their way back to normalcy.”
Restore Osteo now has three Colorado locations in Golden, Aurora, and Thornton.
