Oak Hill High School Honors Student Nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders

Kyleigh Hyde, a Junior at Oak Hill High School of Wales has been nominated to be a Delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields and aims to honor, inspire, motivate and direct the top students in the country interested in these careers, to stay true to their dream and, after the event, to provide a path, plan and resources to help them reach their goal.

Kyleigh’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Science Director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists to represent Maine based on her academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.

Kyleigh is slated to join students from across the country for a two day event in March to hear Nobel Laureates and National Medal of Science Winners talk about leading medical research; be given advice from Ivy League and top medical school deans on what to expect in medical school; witness stories told by patients who are living medical miracles; be inspired by fellow teen medical science prodigies; and learn about cutting-edge advances and the future in medicine and medical technology.

Some of the services and programs the Academy offers are online social networks through which future doctors and medical scientists can communicate; opportunities for students to be guided and mentored by physicians and medical students; and communications for parents and students on college acceptance and finances, skills acquisition, internships, career guidance and much more.

The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists was founded to identify prospective medical talent at the earliest possible age and help them acquire the necessary experience and skills to take them to the doorstep of this vital career by offering free services and programs to students who want to become physicians or go into medical science.. For more information visit http://www.FutureDocs.com or call 617-307-7425.