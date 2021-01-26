Seeking Nominations for English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Teacher of the Year Award

The Maine Department of Education and the Foreign Language Association of Maine (FLAME) are now accepting nominations for the 2021 English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) Teacher of the Year! Submit nominations by February 12th, 2021 through this online form.

This is the first time this award will be offered, co-sponsored by these two organizations. The award will be presented at the FLAME Conference, which is to be held virtually this year on March 12th and 13th.

The winner of the ESOL Teacher of the Year award will be recognized for excellence in leadership, advocacy, teaching methods, and family & community engagement.

If you have any questions, contact April Perkins, World Languages & ESOL Specialist at april.perkins@maine.gov.