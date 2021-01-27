Grove Dental Group welcomes Dr. Alwakeel, adding in-house implants to services offered
Dr. Alwakeel brings surgical procedures to Grove Dental Group in Wyomissing, PAWYOMISSING, PA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grove Dental Group is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Mostafa Alwakeel, D.M.D. to our team! Dr. Alwakeel’s experience in surgical procedures and complete dental implant surgery allows him to offer an incredible range of services in-house, including surgical dental implants, extractions including wisdom teeth, periodontal surgery, cosmetic gum surgery and grafting, frenectomy, sinus lifts, bone grafting and implants on all sites. He can also perform biopsies on suspect lesions.
Dr. Alwakeel prides himself on providing gentle, comfortable care to all of his patients in a compassionate bedside manner. Believing that dentistry goes beyond the functional and into the artistic realm, he takes special care in proving his patients with a smile that not only serves them functionally but they take pride in as well. Often complex dental procedures lie between cosmetic and restorative, and Dr. Alwakeel is devoted to providing the best of both in each procedure.
Dr. Alwakeel graduated Summa Cum Laude from Temple University, Kornberg School of Dentistry, after completing his Fellowship in Advanced Surgical Implant Dentistry (Advanced Clinical Training Program) at UCLA. Dr. Alwakeel also holds a master’s degree and a certificate in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery from Al-Azhar University, a certificate in Hospital Management from Ain-Shames University, and a bachelor's degree in Oral & Dental Medicine and Surgery from Suez Canal University.
In his free time, Dr. Alwakeel has partnered with the Los Angeles homeless mission “homeless, not toothless” to provide free dental care to homeless, underserved, veterans, and former addicts seeking treatment. Fun fact: Dr. Alwakeel once saved a passenger's life on a flight after a cardiac arrest on board!
Please join us in welcoming Dr. Alwakeel to the Grove Dental Group family!
