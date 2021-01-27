NDOT to Install Driver Information Sign on I-80 East of Sparks, Benefitting TRIC/Other Commuters

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Lane closures will begin Jan. 25 on eastbound Interstate 80 east of Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches installation of a new digital highway information sign.

Overnight single lane closures will take place on eastbound I-80 between Vista Boulevard and the Lockwood exit from 9p.m. to 5a.m. the evenings of Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 as earthwork begins and the base of a highway sign is installed. Intermittent single lane and roadway shoulder closures will also take place in coming weeks as the sign itself is installed. The construction schedule is subject to change due to weather.

The large electrical digital message sign, known as DMS, will be installed on eastbound I-80 between the Vista Boulevard and Lockwood exits. The sign will provide important travel updates for a critical freight and commuter corridor on which travel has increased from 32,000 vehicles daily in 2014 to 46,000 vehicles daily in 2019.

Along with displaying public safety information, the sign will also advise motorists if a roadway incident impacts the eastbound interstate in areas such as USA Parkway, allowing drivers to reroute and turn around at Mustang or other exits. The closest similar eastbound sign is located near Rock Boulevard. On westbound I-80, message boards in the Fernley and Mustang areas alert motorists of roadway incidents through the Truckee River canyon.

There are more than 200 digital message signs stationed on strategic transportation corridors and cross points across the state.