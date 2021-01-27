Eastbound 215 Offramp Early Morning Closure at Gibson Road Jan. 28 in Henderson

HENDERSON, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing the eastbound 215 Beltway offramp at Gibson Road from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m., January 28, in Henderson. The temporary closure is need so maintenance crews can safely replace a damaged side crash impact attenuator.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.