CIRCULAR ECONOMY EUROPE TALKS: Lisbon, Copenhagen, Hamburg and Genoa to talk about the sustainable cities and economy

NYC, NEW YORK, USA, January 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- - The CIRCULAR ECONOMY EUROPE TALKS event is part of the cycle of events promoted by the European Commission and the FORCE - Cities Cooperating For Circular Economy project;- The project has now reached the end of 4 years of development, with the presentation of innovative digital platforms for smart cities such as the LISBOA ZERO web app.On the 27th and 28th of January the CIRCULAR ECONOMY EUROPE TALKS takes place online. Open to all who seek to learn more about the European Commission's sustainability initiatives and objectives and how they are being implemented in the cities of Lisbon, Hamburg, Genoa and Copenhagen in key areas for reducing and recovering food waste, plastics, wood or appliances.The FORCE - Cities Cooperating For Circular Economy project has been developed since 2017. Now comes the time to present the many innovative projects implemented in all cities, namely the results achieved by the digital platform LISBOA ZERO. This platform managed to reach more than 1.6 million meals recovered and donated, avoiding more than 850 tons of food that would otherwise be wasted. This digital platform for managing food donations has made it possible to avoid more than 3 tonnes of CO2 emissions and to recover more than 4 million euros so far.The CIRCULAR ECONOMY EUROPE TALKS will focus not only on this platform but also on the recovery and recycling of wood, appliances, and plastics in industries such as Real Estate, Art and Design, Packaging, Retail and Social Responsibility. These projects contribute to more sustainable cities, positive impacts on social, economic, and environmental issues, and invite the entire local community, companies and institutions to take part.Also, the FORCE project - Cities Cooperating For Circular Economy was also the first project launched by the European Commission to involve different cities and contexts, promoting the replication of these actions in the 4 cities involved, sharing the results of the case studies, and testing the strategies innovative. The ambition: expand these strategies and platforms not only across Europe but also in the USA and worldwide.The identity, organization, and management of the event had the collaboration of the Atlantic digital transformation and innovation agency ADDAPTERS.COM based in NYC and Portugal, also responsible for the development of the LISBOA ZERO platform. "It is a great honor for us not only to arrive at this moment of celebration of the great results achieved but also to be a creative agency that had the possibility of being part of an international consortium, which allowed us to have amazing insights.", Says Valdemar Pires, Agency CMO.Registration for the CIRCULAR ECONOMY EUROPE TALKS event is open and available at https://forcetalks.eu and on social media Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter.

LISBOA ZERO | The Circular Economy Digital Tool by ADDAPTERS.COM