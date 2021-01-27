Secured Communications Announces Commitment to Data Privacy by Becoming a 2021 Data Privacy Day Champion
Security and data privacy are the top priorities in every decision we make as a company.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secured Communications today announced its commitment to Data Privacy Day by registering as a Champion for the yearly campaign. As a Champion, Secured Communications recognizes and supports the principle that all organizations share the responsibility of being conscientious stewards of personal information and data privacy overall.
— Robert Wilson, CEO, Secured Communications
Data Privacy Day is a global event, taking place annually on January 28th, that generates awareness about the importance of privacy, highlights easy ways to protect personal information, and reminds organizations that privacy is good for business. This year, the events theme is “Own Your Privacy,” and participants are encouraging individuals to learn more about how to protect the valuable data that is online, and encouraging businesses to “Respect Privacy”, by keeping individuals’ personal information safe from unauthorized access and using only fair, relevant, and legitimate data collection and processing techniques.
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company’s suite of products protects information with the most advanced and intuitive encrypted solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide. Mercury, powered by Secured Communications, allows users to host secured video conferences, make secure calls, send messages, and share files seamlessly, all within a single application interface.
In keeping with protecting personal information, the content of Secured Communications client messages and files is encrypted at the source and decrypted at the intended receiving device; the company does not collect or store the keys to decrypt the information. Indeed, the company is uniquely positioned among peers in its commitment not to scrape, analyze, or sell any client data.
Robert Wilson, Secured Communications’ CEO, stated, “Because we feel very strongly about protecting the privacy and security of all client communications, as well as mitigating company risk, we created the Mercury platform to be ‘Impenetrable. Period.’” He continued, “Security and data privacy are the top priorities in every decision we make as a company.”
According to a Pew Research Center study, 79% of U.S. adults report being concerned about the way their data is being used by companies. As technology evolves and the pandemic continues to influence how consumers interact with businesses online, data collection practices are becoming increasingly unavoidable, making it imperative that companies act responsibly.
“In recent years, we’ve seen the impact of more global awareness surrounding the abuse of consumer data, thanks to sweeping privacy measures like GDPR and CPRA,” said Kelvin Coleman, Executive Director, NCSA. “And while legislative backing is key to reinforcing accountability for poor data privacy practices, one major goal of Data Privacy Day is to build awareness among businesses about the benefits of an ethical approach to data privacy measures separate from legal boundaries.”
For more information about Data Privacy Day 2021 and how to get involved, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/.
About Secured Communications
About Secured Communications

Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company's suite of products protects information with the most advanced and intuitive encrypted solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide. Mercury, powered by Secured Communications, allows users to host secured video conferences, make secure calls, send messages, and share files seamlessly, all within a single application interface. Secured Communications views its clients as partners and offers first class concierge support in addition to providing customization services and integrations to help them manage their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information. Secured Communications is HIPAA, FIPS and GDPR compliant, among others. For more information, please visit www.securedcommunications.com/mercury-enterprise.html.
About Data Privacy Day
Data Privacy Day began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of the Data Protection Day celebration in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the Jan. 28, 1981, signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection. NCSA, the nation's leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness, leads the effort in North America each year. For more information, visit https://staysafeonline.org/data-privacy-day/.
About the National Cyber Security Alliance
NCSA is the Nation’s leading nonprofit, public-private partnership promoting cybersecurity and privacy education and awareness. NCSA works with a broad array of stakeholders in government, industry and civil society. NCSA’s primary partners are the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and NCSA’s Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; AIG; American Express; Bank of Bank of America; Cofense; Comcast Corporation; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; Intel Corporation; Lenovo; LogMeIn; Marriott International; Mastercard; MediaPro; Microsoft Corporation; Mimecast; KnowBe4; NortonLifeLock; Proofpoint; Raytheon; Trend Micro, Inc.; Uber: U.S. Bank; Visa and Wells Fargo. NCSA’s core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); STOP. THINK. CONNECT.™, the global online safety awareness and education campaign co-founded by NCSA and the Anti-Phishing Working Group with federal government leadership from the Department of Homeland Security; and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information on NCSA, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.
