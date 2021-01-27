Theraplay Family of Companies Welcomes New Senior Leadership
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Theraplay Family of Companies, a leading provider of pediatric physical, occupational, speech and feeding therapy is excited to continue their growth in the delivery of exceptional patient care by welcoming Dave Sobolak as Senior Vice President of Operations and Fran Spivak, MSN, RN as Vice President of Information Technology.
Dave joins the Theraplay Family of Companies from New Ocean Health Solutions where he was Vice President, Operations. At New Ocean, Dave was responsible for customer relationships, strategic partnerships, process design/development and call center operations. Prior to New Ocean, Sobolak joined Take Care Health Systems at its inception to lead the design, start-up, and operation of Take Care Clinics inside four national retail pharmacy partners before its acquisition by Walgreens. Post-acquisition, Dave was responsible for leading ongoing operational integration with Walgreens and for the planning and execution of Take Care’s rapid growth. He is a trained Six Sigma Black Belt and a proud graduate of The Penn State University.
Fran joins Theraplay’s Family of Companies with more than twenty years of experience in health information technology. She holds undergraduate degrees in Nutrition and Nursing from Cornell University and a Master’s degree in Nursing Informatics from the University of Maryland. Fran has worked in IT vendor, quality and provider settings at Siemens, National Quality Forum, Walgreens and Walmart to create technical solutions which deliver exceptional patient and provider experiences. Fran has also taught nursing, health care informatics and telehealth courses as an instructor for Johns Hopkins, Eastern and Immaculata Universities. She speaks both nationally and internationally on healthcare informatics and is a member of HIMSS, ANIA and DVNCN and ANA.
Says Fran: “I am thrilled to join a company with the talent and passion to improve the well-being of children in our care. I look forward to building technology solutions that will optimize staff workflows and enhance the patient experience.”
Dave is equally excited to be joining the team: “I’m looking forward to making a positive impact on kids and their families. It is very easy to be motivated and excited to come to work when the mission of the company is to maximize the potential of every child”.
About the Theraplay Family of Companies
Theraplay, Inc. was founded in 1991. Believing that children learn and develop best through play experiences, Theraplay offers individualized therapy services in a play-focused environment, improving the lives of thousands of children and their families. In 2016, Austill’s Educational Therapy Services joined the Theraplay family of companies, followed by Positive Steps Therapy, AOT, Inc., The Children’s Therapy Center and Fleming Therapy Services, bringing therapy to children and adolescents in 4 states, with 32 outpatient locations and through school, home and early intervention-based services. For more information visit theraplayinc.com.
