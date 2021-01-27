OpenWork Agency Launches a Workplace Planning Service for the Post-Covid-19 Era
Our Post-Covid Workplace Planner helps companies collect the data they need to plan their future office needs and better understand their options.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenWork Agency launches a workplace planning service for the post-Covid-19 era.
— Sven Govaars, OpenWork
With the arrival of Covid-19 vaccines, many companies are quickly exploring their post-Covid-19 workplace strategies. What information do they need to effectively plan for the future? And what questions are most important?
For example: How frequently will employees want to work from home (WFH)? How will offices adapt to hybrid work schedules where employees work at the office and from home during the week? Where do people do their best work? What is the role of ‘third places’? How much real estate do companies actually need to support a hybrid workplace strategy?
OpenWork’s Post-Covid Workplace Planner helps companies collect the data they need to plan their future office needs and better understand their options. The planner is a comprehensive survey + report that helps companies build a roadmap for their future.
The planner is offered as a standalone tool and in conjunction with the OpenWork Workshop. The workshop brings senior leaders together to explore how data and analysis from the report can inform the long-term workplace planning process.
OpenWork is a workplace consultancy with seven years of experience working with asset owners and real estate developers around the world.
