Under Pressure from Compliance Audits? Would a SaaS Tool Help? Find Out more on “The Virtual CISO Podcast”
GRC audits can create a lot of time stress and business risk. Can a GRC tool help?CRANBURY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indeed, the GRC software marketplace is being disrupted (no surprise) and is moving towards a best-practice view “continuous compliance” and on-demand audit preparation. As a result, a modern GRC tool can actually help improve your security posture. The right GRC tool can also help a younger/maturing company to simultaneously build and manage its security and compliance programs.
But will these benefits offset costs for SMBs? Where is the “tipping point” for moving from ad hoc compliance activities to an automated approach that allows you to repeatedly leverage the effort, evidence and controls you’ve already documented? Is it a certain company size? A certain number of compliance programs? What features and benefits are key?
To help SMBs calculate whether a GRC tool might be a spot-on investment, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security features Craig Unger, Founder and CEO at GRC SaaS disruptor HyperProof. Craig shares all the latest insights on how compliance, security and privacy are co-evolving towards more collaboration and automation, and how new SaaS architectures, integrations and cost models can change the conversation.
Topics discussed include:
● Key challenges a leading-edge GRC tool should address
● “Occasional” versus “continuous” compliance, and why you want to be in the latter camp
● How a GRC solution can help you build AND manage your security and compliance programs
● How to know when a GRC tool like HyperProof is a good fit for you—or not
● How a modern GRC tool can potentially help with privacy compliance, even at the level of things like data subject access requests (DSARs)
If your business is struggling with compliance and/or currently evaluating GRC vendors and solutions, you’ll find this discussion with Craig Unger tremendously helpful.
To listen to this episode anytime, along with any prior episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
Josh Irons
Pivot Point Security
+1 267-847-4262
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn