2019 Europe Forex Award - Best FX Prime Broker Award
EINPresswire.com/ -- Currency markets have weathered many volatile storms over the past few years. As clouds darken over global growth outlooks, 2019 is expected to be yet another year of turbulence. For forex traders, these times of uncertainty come with a fair share of upside risks.
FVP Trade was able to navigate these opportunities with great success. This led to FVP Trade receiving the Europe Forex Award for Best FX Prime Broker Award 2019.
FVP Trade is a truly global institution with thousands of clients from all over the world. The group, whose headquarters are in the UK, go above and beyond to help its traders make sound investments, providing access to market research, daily technical analysis and 24-hour customer care.
One analyst at FVP Trade explained that going forward, it is wise to focus on the US dollar, as the US and China attempt to iron out a trade deal. The dollar climbed in 2018 on the back of a strong US economy and widening interest rate differentials. But in 2019, investors could begin to shift away from the greenback as the US Federal Reserve pauses rate rises and Donald Trump’s policies continue to cause instability.
According to FVP Trade, expert traders will also be searching for signs of decline in the global economy. A big enough slowdown in the US could rock the waters, but a slump in China’s economic growth could be even more damaging. Elsewhere, traders in Europe are awaiting more details about the UK’s departure from the EU, while in Asia, the Japanese yen has acted as a gauge of global risk appetite.
