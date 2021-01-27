2018 U.K. Forex Awards - Fastest Growing Broker
EINPresswire.com/ -- FVP Trade, the forex trading provider with excellent services and a strong business foundation, was awarded the “Fastest Growing Broker” at the UK Forex Awards 2018. The award demonstrates FVP Trade’s long-term commitment in the trading industry, and will no doubt elevate market recognition for the financial brokerage firm.
The awards celebrate the best performing brokerages and FX companies in the UK marketplace. FX traders, as well as an array of industry experts, vote for the brokerages and FX companies which they feel, have consistently performed to the best of their abilities across a range of industry-specific parameters. The awards cover the whole of the UK forex brokerage industry.
Based in the UK, FVP Trade is a leading online trading provider, regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK. With a mission to provide the best possible trading experience for retail traders. FVP Trade offers a state-of-the-art, mobile-accessible, client trading portal for forex, CFDs, crypto's, and precious metal trading. Led by an experienced and skilled management team, the company has an international presence.
After the award ceremony, Jonathan Greene, the CEO of FVP Trade said, “We all know how stringent the regulation and compliance controls are for UK companies, especially in finance, which are recognised worldwide. Taking a leading role in the financial trading industry, this acclaimed title is well deserved, and we will continue to develop more new products in the future and aspire to become a fully-fledged financial institution.”
This award has refuelled the company’s mission to provide transparent services with integrity, adhering to the most stringent international regulatory requirements to bring its clients a world-class trading experience that is simple, convenient and secure.
https://fvptrade.com
Media Relations
