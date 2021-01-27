2019 The Entrepreneur JFEX Award - Best FX Prime Broker of the Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- FVP Trade is delighted to announce that it has been awarded The Entrepreneur JFEX Award for Best FX Prime Broker of the Year 2019. The Global Forex Awards 2019, which were held this year in Jordan on the 18th of September 2019, celebrates excellence in the financial industry by giving awards to the best providers, as voted for by the public.
Jonathan Greene, CEO of FVP Trade, receives the Best FX Prime Broker Award.
FVP Trade was recognised at the awards for its commitment to provide clients with an unparalleled trading experience. Being an established company in the industry for several years, FVP Trade has learnt that the combination of pricing, execution speed, a cutting-edge platform, product range, customer support and market analysis are the key ingredients that give clients the confidence to trade.
Jonathan Greene, CEO of FVP Trade, said: "We are very happy to receive the award for Best FX Prime Broker at the Entrepreneur JFEX Awards 2019. It is particularly gratifying to be recognised by our clients for our efforts in providing them with a first-class trading environment.
FVP Trade offers over 1,000 trading instruments across Forex, CFDs, Indices and Cryptos, making it one of the largest providers in the industry, with the added convenience of being able to trade CFDs all from one account, leading many investors to opt to trade with FVP Trade.
https://fvptrade.com
Media Relations
FVP Trade
