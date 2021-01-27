Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,704 in the last 365 days.

2019 The Entrepreneur JFEX Award - Best FX Prime Broker of the Year

ISLE OF MAN, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FVP Trade is delighted to announce that it has been awarded The Entrepreneur JFEX Award for Best FX Prime Broker of the Year 2019. The Global Forex Awards 2019, which were held this year in Jordan on the 18th of September 2019, celebrates excellence in the financial industry by giving awards to the best providers, as voted for by the public.

Jonathan Greene, CEO of FVP Trade, receives the Best FX Prime Broker Award.

FVP Trade was recognised at the awards for its commitment to provide clients with an unparalleled trading experience. Being an established company in the industry for several years, FVP Trade has learnt that the combination of pricing, execution speed, a cutting-edge platform, product range, customer support and market analysis are the key ingredients that give clients the confidence to trade.

Jonathan Greene, CEO of FVP Trade, said: "We are very happy to receive the award for Best FX Prime Broker at the Entrepreneur JFEX Awards 2019. It is particularly gratifying to be recognised by our clients for our efforts in providing them with a first-class trading environment.

FVP Trade offers over 1,000 trading instruments across Forex, CFDs, Indices and Cryptos, making it one of the largest providers in the industry, with the added convenience of being able to trade CFDs all from one account, leading many investors to opt to trade with FVP Trade.

https://fvptrade.com

Media Relations
FVP Trade
email us here

You just read:

2019 The Entrepreneur JFEX Award - Best FX Prime Broker of the Year

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.