Simon Ball and Gail Gumminger On the Topics of Post-Covid Travel and Impostor Syndrome with Candice Georgiadis
Simon Ball, Founder & CEO of Tuscany Now & More. Gail Gumminger, executive director at Innovative Connections
I realized quickly that it was up to me to implement personal strategies to manage my inner critic.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Gail Gumminger, executive director at Innovative Connections
Now is the time to get your company marketed correctly, to get ahead of your competitors, build your brand, your image. Candice Georgiadis can help you expand your marketing reach across social media, conventional websites... the world. Reach out to her at the below contact options. In two recent interviews, Candice Georgiadis discusses Post-Covid Travel and Impostor Syndrome with two industry stars. Not only is she helping build their image and brand but in addition, bringing light to challenges faced by many across all walks of life and how they aren't alone, others are going through similar things and have ideas to help.
-
Simon Ball, Founder & CEO of Tuscany Now & More
Can you share with our readers about the innovations that you are bringing to the travel and hospitality industries?
Over the last few years, we have been focusing on improving the services we offer and translating our clients’ requests into a reality. Each booking is dealt with on a personal basis, with staff that really know the product they are selling and its location. This has never been more important than throughout Covid-19, our guests have really relied on our staff to provide tailored advice and ultimately a safe and secure holiday experience.
Which “pain point” are you trying to address by introducing this innovation?
This approach is expensive and takes a huge amount of time.
How do you envision that this might disrupt the status quo?
I do not think that this will disrupt the status quo but in today’s world it is all about quantity and reducing costs to increase margins.
Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers like to travel.
I think consumers are going to travel less but demand more for their money. Everyone is going to have to rely less on automation, less on applications, bots, aps and invest in human expertise. Renting a villa in Italy is not cheap, between flights, car rental and the villa rental it all adds up — at least in our market. If I were a client, I would expect to be able to pick up the phone and speak to a person that has not only been to the property I am interested in renting but can tell me about the local area and Italian culture. It comes down to providing constructive and honest advice, which will result in a wonderful holiday experience.
The complete interview is available here.
-
Gail Gumminger, executive director at Innovative Connections
In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone who is experiencing Impostor Syndrome can take to move forward despite feeling like an “Impostor”? Please share a story or an example for each.
Here are a few powerful tips that I would recommend to anyone experiencing imposter syndrome or who may have imposter syndrome tendencies:
You are not alone. Recognizing, acknowledging and sharing feelings of inadequacy can help you manage negative thoughts and disrupt the feelings of isolation. Breaking the silence about your feelings can be incredibly freeing. A problem shared is a problem half solved.
Learn to separate fact from fiction. The only difference between a person who feels like an imposter and one who does not, is the way they manage their thoughts. You, and only you, have control over how you feel. By learning to redirect your thoughts, you can redirect your response to situations. I highly recommend adopting an internal process whereby you identify things that are in and out of your control, things that are in and out of your scope and those things that are true and those things that have no validity.
Accept that you are human. Perfectionism is unrealistic and exhausting. All of us make mistakes, it’s the way we learn and grow. Give yourself permission to not know all the answers, and to ask questions that will help you grow stronger. Also, look at your goal posts: are they too high, too low or just right? Consider re-working the goal or your appraisal of your performance towards meeting the goal.
Practice self-compassion. Start tuning in to your inner critic’s voice. When you hear it, replace self-criticism with self-appreciation and worthiness. Surround yourself with people who love you unconditionally. Self-compassion is a building block to self-confidence. Take feedback seriously but not personally.
List your skills and accomplishments. Make a list of your career successes and the challenges you overcame to get where you are. Give yourself credit for your achievements and reference this list often. Celebrate you!
Read the rest of the interview here.
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn