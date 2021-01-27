Kumar Patel and Robert Morgenstern Talk 'Future is Now' with Fotis Georgiadis
Kumar Patel, CEO and founder of Omnidya. Robert Morgenstern, founder and strategic leader of Canvas Property Group
— Kumar Patel, CEO and founder of Omnidya
Kumar Patel, CEO and founder of Omnidya
Can you tell us about your “Big Idea That Might Change The World”?
At Omnidya, we’ve figured out how to eliminate 100% of fraud in the insurance sector while introducing an industry-first risk avoidance model using a unique proprietary technology.
To provide a quick background, most traditional companies in the sector use the standard risk-mitigation model to which they implement modern technologies like machine learning and other artificial intelligence. That’s putting duct tape on an ancient model to try and make it current. New technology added on top of existing inefficiencies leads to additional costs, which translates to a higher premium for consumers. Shareholders and investors love hearing modern buzzwords and they also want profitability, which results in consumers paying the additional price.
We have solved the various problems from top to bottom. In today’s world, quality data is the key to solving the most complex issues. Our unique technology:
Automates multiple aspects of the business, thus reducing operational cost,
Eliminates fraud.
Provides consumers with real-time feedback using modern engagement tools and exceptional consumer experience from beginning to end.
Increases profitability.
How do you think this will change the world?
Insurance is something everyone needs, but no one enjoys paying a premium for it. We believe data transparency can help refine consumer sentiment, and we believe we have the secret sauce to execute it. Our objective is to empower consumers through personalized data insights from the data generated by them. Responsible handling of the data and providing transparency to consumers will help build trust between the two parties.
Robert Morgenstern, founder and strategic leader of Canvas Property Group
Can you tell us about the Cutting-edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
Utilizing technology, we’ve changed the entire way we operate multifamily real estate, and therefore how our investors and clients interact with the reporting we produce. We have spent the last 18 months designing software that allows a look into the performance of multifamily real estate that helps everyone on the deal team from portfolio to the property manager to make meaningful decisions to improve the communities where they own and the performance of these assets.
How do you think this might change the world?
When we make changes, we expect them to change the work-life of people using them. But the beauty of our industry is the decisions we make change the living environment for everyone in our communities. That can be as simple as a deeper understanding of our tenancy and the analytics behind the survey results each occupant gets, which can drive amenity selection or capital expenses. But it’s more likely to change the perspective of an owner to understand the past performance of their real estate to allow them to make meaningful decisions about leverage, operations, and management. 2020 has taught us we need more analytical data to see problems before they blow up into disasters.
Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?
We think a deeper understanding of tenants and their habits has a fine line. We’re very cognizant of making sure all tenant information is kept anonymous. We see big technology and what is happening with our data. But changing real estate operations to affect a much analytical financial and operating report is a pretty far line from a Black Mirror episode.
Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?
COVID-19. We had been working on this software platform and were working it into our operations. But going remote and not seeing team members, while getting demands from investors, lenders, and clients to report on a daily basis in ways we hadn’t considered was the tipping point. I realized we needed to look at data in a whole new way. A collaborative cloud-based platform was the obvious solution, so we leaned into it in a meaningful way in March of 2020.
