In a Nation Divided by Politics, One Company Challenges Us to Unify for the Kids
MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Self Esteem Doctor Academy launches the “We’re in This Together” initiative by challenging all child-advocates to come together to help our youth during these uncertain times.
Simone Alicia, CEO and founder of The Self Esteem Doctor Academy, is tired of the divide in our nation. As a trained teacher and self-esteem coach for kids, she sees the effect it is having on our kids.
Simone states, “Parents and Schools are calling with large scale concerns. The kids are overwhelmed and tired of online events, but at the same time nervous about socializing in person. Their friendships are suffering. Some are failing school, feeling isolated and losing loved ones. Others are worried about racism and political differences. It’s a lot for them and it’s time we focus some positive attention to helping them through this.”
Her major hope is that if adults come together it will give kids a renewed experience of something they haven’t seen a long time. Unity.
She believes that when kids see that the adults in their lives are working together to connect them with resources in these difficult times, it will make a difference. Simone hopes that kids will feel more encouraged to do their part too, like using the tools and doing what it takes to get through these hard times.
And that has meant more work for The Self Esteem Doctor Academy. Simone has doubled down on her efforts to create more resources for adults to share with each other and with their kids. Most recently launching a Free On Demand Event revealing to advocates, The #1 Secret to Improve Mindset & Boost Self-Esteem in Kids.
“The resources I create need to be fun, effective and accessible, that’s why so many things are interactive and free in the academy.” says Simone.
The Self Esteem Doctor Academy is now positioned as a global resource, so that advocates can freely share with each other around the world.
“I’ve reached kids all over the US and other countries like Panama, Israel, Switzerland, and more. It’s a perfect example of this initiative. I do my part to provide the tools, making sure that many of them are free and accessible to all, while teachers, counselors, parents and all child-advocates do their part to connect these resources to the kids and families who need them. This is what working together looks like.”
Politics, racism, vaccines, and online school are all bringing a certain measure of uncertainty to the equation. However, Simone feels that The Self Esteem Doctor Academy can give kids the tools they need to shift their mindset, stay positive, and focus on day to day solutions. The ultimate goal? To give kids a sense of control within the chaos.
The Academy offers paid programs like The Easy Self Esteem Builder and free resources in The Resource Library. You can also find interactive events, like the newly launched On Demand Event, highlighting: The #1 Secret to Improve Mindset and Boost Self-Esteem in Kids.
Simone is not partial to how or where kids get support, but says she is passionate about making sure that kids do have access to the help they need. She believes that kids need the tools to develop healthy behaviors, positive mindset and improved self-esteem. To accomplish that, she reminds us, that we are all in this together.
