Have a Special Needs Child? Join the Advice Chaser Webinar, “6 Steps to Creating a Comprehensive Special Needs Plan”
What will happen to your special needs child when you are gone? To help families prepare for financial security, Advice Chaser is hosting a webinar.
All too often, parents are left trying to piece together support for their children without much help. It's satisfying to enlist Barbara's help to make even a tiny dent in that societal deficit.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For parents of a child with special needs, the future can be daunting. What will happen to your special needs child when you are gone? What will your child do when they grow to adulthood? To help families prepare for financial security, Advice Chaser is hosting a webinar titled “Six Steps to Creating a Comprehensive Special Needs Plan.” The lunch hour learning webinar will premiere on January 27th at noon Pacific Time. You can register for the webinar here.
Advice Chaser, a service that introduces clients to experienced financial advisors, will host the webinar. Kelly Ruggles, a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) from American Reliance Group, Inc., will moderate the webinar. The main speaker at the event will be Barbara Bush. As a National Social Security Advisor, Barbara is an expert in helping families plan their finances around challenging life circumstances. She has six steps that she recommends to families with a special needs child. In the webinar, she will also discuss:
>>How Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid will interact with each other through your life and your child’s life
>>What you’ll need to consider for your special needs child to have a dignified future
>>Types of private funds that may be available to help
>>Things to consider for your child’s living situation
>>Who to include in your child’s special needs plan
>>How to choose someone to have the power of attorney
Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser, said, “I'm grateful to Barbara for taking the time to share her knowledge and experience on this important topic. All too often, parents are left trying to piece together support for their children without much help. It's very satisfying to be able to enlist Barbara's help to make even a tiny dent in that societal deficit.”
To find a financial advisor who can help you create a special needs plan that’s customized to your family’s situation, book a free consultation here.
