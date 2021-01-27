CCHR Warns: Information Withheld Concerning Safety of Antidepressants
There is a danger that, in some people, antidepressant treatment will cause an increase, rather than a decrease, in depression.
Patients have not been warned of the horrific withdrawal effects, a point that psychiatrist Allen Frances made in an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour in 2018.
“More Americans are turning to anti-anxiety and antidepressant medications as the coronavirus pandemic upends everyday life for many.” The Hill Published on Apr 16, 2020 By Alexandra Kelley
The pharmaceutical companies and the psychiatric community pocket some $62 billion on psychiatric drugs as part of a mental health spending of over $225 billion.
Reports show that vital information regarding the safety of antidepressants has been suppressed by pharmaceutical companies.
“There is evidence to support the fact that studies written by pharmaceutical company employees were 22 times less likely to include negative statements about the drugs than other studies,” stated Diane Stein CCHR Florida. [2]
Antidepressants have a long list of potential side effects and possible adverse reactions and reports show that important information concerning these safety issues, especially those involving children and adolescents, has been withheld by the pharmaceutical companies involved. [3,4]
As covered by Scientific America, this was painfully true in the case of adolescents and children: “Pharmaceutical companies were not presenting the full extent of serious harm in clinical study reports, which are detailed documents sent to regulatory authorities such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) when applying for approval of a new drug. The researchers examined documents from 70 double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of two common types of antidepressants—selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) and serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI)—and found that the occurrence of suicidal thoughts and aggressive behavior doubled in children and adolescents who used these medications.” [4]
Attacking Depression
Antidepressants are supposed to alleviate depression by changing brain chemicals. The problem is that depression is not a chemical formula that can be simply balanced by changing the chemicals. In fact, the idea that mental illness is caused by a chemical imbalance in the brain is a myth. To the contrary, depression is caused by biological, psychological, and social factors, including lifestyle, relationships, and coping skills that medication can’t address. [5]
“There is a danger that, in some people, antidepressant treatment will cause an increase, rather than a decrease, in depression. In fact, the FDA requires that all depression medications in the U.S. include a warning label about the increased risk of suicide in children and young adults. The suicide risk is particularly great during the first month or two of treatment.” [5]
Chronic Depression
Compounding the situation is a side effect of antidepressant drugs has been discovered called tardive dysphoria (TDp) which is defined as “a chronic, frequently treatment resistant, depressive state with onset in the setting of ongoing, persistent antidepressant treatment” and there are reasons to believe that antidepressant treatment itself may contribute to a chronic depressive syndrome. [6]
For example, numerous teenagers are being prescribed and taking antidepressants. The number of teens taking them is around nine percent. [7] It has been determined that their brains will create an “oppositional tolerance” to these drugs. “What percentage of these youth will end up with drug-induced tardive dysphoria, and thus suffer a lifetime of chronic depression?” [8]
Potential to Worsen
Italian psychiatrist Giovanni Fava, editor of Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics, has been a pioneer in this field and he stated, “At 26 years after the formulation of a largely speculative hypothesis concerned with the iatrogenic effects of AD (antidepressant drugs), the evidence I have reviewed indicates that use of these medications may have the potential to worsen long-term outcome of mood and anxiety disorders in individual cases.” [9]
Studies Tainted by Pharmaceutical Companies
Why this information is not known and understood by both medical professionals and the public is almost as controversial as the drugs themselves. Antidepressants create depression and the only reason this is not popularly known is that pharmaceutical companies kept this data under wraps.
Many antidepressant studies were found to be tainted by pharmaceutical company influence. “A review of studies that assess clinical antidepressants shows hidden conflicts of interest and financial ties to corporate drug makers.” [10]
CCHR is demanding transparency from drug manufacturers and that the psychiatrists prescribing these drugs provide the public with true express and informed consent. For more information on psychiatric drug side effects or to report psychiatric abuse please visit www.cchrflorida.org or call 1-800-782-2878.
About CCHR: Initially established by the Church of Scientology and renowned psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Szasz in 1969, CCHR’s mission is to eradicate abuses committed under the guise of mental health and enact patient and consumer protections. L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, first brought psychiatric imprisonment to wide public notice: “Thousands and thousands are seized without process of law, every week, over the ‘free world’ tortured, castrated, killed. All in the name of ‘mental health,’” he wrote in March 1969.
Sources:
[1] Antidepressant Drugs Market to Reach $15.98 Bn by 2023, Globally at 2.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antidepressant-drugs-market-to-reach-15-98-bn-by-2023-globally-at-2-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-873540700.html
[2] Journal of Clinical Epidemiology https://www.jclinepi.com/article/S0895-4356%2815%2900429-1/abstract
[3] A Guide to Common Antidepressant Side Effects https://www.healthline.com/health/antidepressant-side-effects
[4] The Hidden Harm of Antidepressants
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-hidden-harm-of-antidepressants/
[5] Antidepressant Medication
https://www.helpguide.org/articles/depression/antidepressant-medication.htm
Debunking the Two Chemical Imbalance Myths, Again
https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/debunking-two-chemical-imbalance-myths-again
[6] Tardive dysphoria: The role of long term antidepressant use in-inducing chronic depression https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306987711000223#:~:text=Tardive%20dysphoria%20(TDp)&text=TDp%20is%20defined%20as%20a,of%20ongoing%2C%20persistent%20antidepressant%20treatment. Tardive Dysphoria Is A Potential Long-Term Side-Effect of Antidepressant Medication https://www.bmedreport.com/archives/24298
[7] How Many Teens Are on Mood Medication?
https://news.gallup.com/poll/14986/how-many-teens-mood-medication.aspx
[8] Now Antidepressant-Induced Chronic Depression Has a Name: Tardive Dysphoria
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/mad-in-america/201106/now-antidepressant-induced-chronic-depression-has-name-tardive-dysphoria
[9] Many antidepressant drugs worsen the conditions they are supposed to treat? The clinical foundations of the oppositional model of tolerance
https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/2045125320970325
[10] Many Antidepressant Studies Found Tainted by Pharma Company Influence
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/many-antidepressant-studies-found-tainted-by-pharma-company-influence/
Diane Stein
Citizens Commission on Human Rights of Florida
+1 727-422-8820
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
CCHR: Imagine a World Without Psychiatric Abuse - Where 20 million children prescribed dangerous, addictive, deadly psychiatric drugs, live drug-free.