Nolij to Transform the Future of Commercial Healthcare Technology
Nolij Consulting, a leader in federal healthcare IT, launched its new commercial practice to modernize for-profit hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers.
Launching a commercial healthcare practice presents vast opportunities to leverage Nolij’s deep and rich experience, gained over the last 8+ years, working in the federal health care system.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, USA, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nolij Consulting LLC, a leader in federal healthcare IT, launched its new commercial practice to modernize for-profit hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers with its deep expertise and game-changing emerging technologies. Motivated by increased use of robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence and relentless cybersecurity threats against healthcare facilities, Nolij will leverage its pioneering solutions in digital healthcare modernization to transform the commercial market.
Nolij is confident it will revolutionize for-profit healthcare providers’ data security protocols to match those it designed for the military health system (MHS) and field hospitals in the battlefield. Nolij will also bring its innovative RPA approach to relieving bottlenecks such as scheduling, billing, and digitizing patient files to ensure longitudinal care.
“Launching a commercial healthcare practice will enable Nolij to bring next-generation technologies to the commercial market”, said Ashley Mehta, Chairwoman, President & CEO, Nolij Consulting. “ It presents vast opportunities to leverage Nolij’s deep and rich experience, gained over the last 8+ years, working in the federal health care system.”
The healthcare IT market is projected to reach $390.7 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 15.8%, according to MarketandMarkets. The growing volume of patient data, an increase in technological innovations, and demand for quick and efficient healthcare processes and systems are driving the demand for healthcare IT solutions. Nolij will capitalize on this market opportunity to bring digital transformation-in-a-box to address challenges posed by outdated legacy platforms, cost and complexity of new technologies, and cybersecurity.
Nolij Consulting is the recipient of Washington Technology’s Fast 50 award that recognizes the rising stars in the federal market that are making their mark through strong growth and a breadth of capabilities from traditional IT services and support to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Nolij received the PEO DHMS Award for Excellence 2019, which is given by the Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) in recognition of superior service delivery.
About Nolij Consulting
Nolij brings innovative technology solutions and deep expertise in mission-critical support services to solve complex business problems in the federal and commercial sectors. We provide test and evaluation (T&E), enterprise architecture (EA), electronic health record (EHR) modernization, infrastructure operations and maintenance (O&M), data analytics and visualization, artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotic process automation (RPA), and agile transformation. For more information, visit our website at www.nolijconsulting.com.
