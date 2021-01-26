Biotech Showcase™ Extends On-demand Access to this Year’s Sessions, Content and Company Presentations through March 2021
Biotech Industry Thought Leaders, Investors Gathered Last Week to Forecast Year Ahead in Growth and InvestmentNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its 13th year, Biotech Showcase™ Digital welcomed more than 2,500 attendees, 850 investors, and 330 presenting companies last week in a virtual format to explore impactful trends, engage insightful personalities, learn about innovative companies, and meet motivated investors. Working together to drive the future of drug development, this year’s participants engaged in more than 50 program sessions and panels, as well as more than 47,000 partnering meeting requests delivered through the partneringONE® meeting platform.
For the first time, conference organizers have provided on-demand access to all company presentations and other content through March 31, 2021 for all pre- and post-conference registrants. Post-event registration is available to those wishing to access all recorded sessions and content. Those interested in accessing it can simply log-in with their registration information, or new registrants need simply register at the Biotech Showcase Digital website.
This year’s program featured timely, highly relevant, inclusive and diverse sessions focused on therapeutics and policies to address COVID-19. A list of all speakers is available here with many high-profile leaders including the following:
• Dr. Sujuan Ba – CEO, National Foundation for Cancer Research
• Kate Bingham – Managing Partner, SV Health Managers; Former Chair, UK
Vaccine Taskforce
• Dr. Rick Bright – Former Director, BARDA; Covid-19 Advisory Board, Biden
Transition Team
• Marianne De Backer – Executive VP, Head of Strategy, Business
Development & Licensing and Executive Committee Member, Bayer AG,
Pharmaceuticals
• Dr. Julie Gerberding – Executive Vice President and Chief Patient Officer,
Merck & Co., Inc.
• Jennifer Friel Goldstein – Managing Partner, Life Science and Healthcare,
SVB Capital
• Adele Gulfo – Chief Business and Commercial Development Officer,
Sumitovant Biopharma
• Abraham Heifets – CEO and Co-Founder, Atomwise
• Geoff MacKay – CEO AvroBio
• Sean Marett – CBO and CCO, BioNtech
Information Classification: General
• Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath – President & CEO, Biotechnology Innovation
Organization (BIO)
• Bryon Roberts – Partner, Venrock
• Scot Roberts – CSO, Altimmune
• Dr. Moncef Slaoui – Scientific Head, Operation Warp Speed
Demy-Colton and EBD Group co-produce the investor conference that drives the future of biotech innovation, digital medicine, and international collaboration each year. In just the past five years, 250 companies that presented at Biotech Showcase have generated deals worth more than $61 Billion.
“For so many years, this has been one of the most important business weeks during the calendar year when industry participants flock to San Francisco to network. This year’s Biotech Showcase demonstrated that the power of those connections and learnings doesn’t halt just because travel does,” said Sara Jane Demy, founder and CEO, Demy- Colton. “The overwhelmingly positive response from the audience, participants and sponsors shows us that the innovation in our digital delivery of these incredible thought leaders is surpassed only by the inspiring innovation we see across our biotech industry.”
Tina Gunnink, Managing Director, EBD Group US, added, “Despite moving to a digital format this year, Biotech Showcase attracted an amazing response from presenting companies and investors, resulting in a remarkable level of engagement. Our plenary sessions and workshops were extremely popular and focused on how investments and partnerships will evolve and affect the life science and healthcare landscape. Biotech Showcase remains one of the largest investor conferences for the life sciences’ most innovative companies and is a particularly pivotal touchpoint for those looking for partnerships and investment.”
The date for next year’s Biotech Showcase has been set for January 10-12, 2022 in San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.biotechshowcase.com or follow us on Twitter at @Demy_Colton and @EBDGroup.
About Demy-Colton
Since 2008, Demy-Colton has been at the forefront of building networks between leaders from innovative biotech companies and industry stakeholders to examine and address biotech opportunities and challenges and deliver on the promise of transformational science.
Demy-Colton achieves this with unique meeting platforms that facilitate networking and biotech community development on an international scale. Aside from Biotech Showcase™, its investor and specialized events include BioFuture™, CEO Summit Europe™, and CEO Summit Napa™, Demy-Colton Virtual Salons, and CEO Virtual Dialogues. Its events build networking communities that transcend geographical boundaries and establish ongoing, high-value relationships among the industry’s top decision makers, investors, and thought leaders.
Demy-Colton sets a unique stage where investment, learning, and growth thrive. Its events spur introductions and thoughtful conversations. In turn, inspiration, ideas, and opportunities for investment flow. For more information please visit www.demycolton.com
About EBD Group
EBD Group’s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each of our events in person or virtual is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.
Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.
EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com
Karina Marocco
EBD Group
+1 760-930-0500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn