All Eyes On Shawn Germain: A Look Behind The Curtain

USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet the industries secret ingredient, 24 year old, Shawn Germain, renowned marketing & hospitality executive.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and currently residing in the heart New York City is the CEO/Founder of both Today’s Tomorrow & Tomorrow’s Group.

Today’s Tomorrow produces live events across the USA, touching overseas venues in 2021 as COVID-19 travel and safety precautions are put in place. His other company, Tomorrow’s Group, is a full service marketing agency, managing an active roster of 40+ social media accounts, with a cumulative following of 30 Million+.

Prior to Shawn producing shows pre-pandemic and managing campaigns for his clients, he was a touring DJ. Through the Covid-19 pandemic, Shawn has been managing campaigns and day to day operations and acting management for Roc Nation artist, Casanova. As cities, venues and small gatherings start to open back up without quarantine mandates, they’re currently prepping for shows and appearances to pick back up.

The pandemic definitely had a severe impact on business for both Today’s Tomorrow and Tomorrow’s Group. Prior to the Pandemic indefinitely postponing operations, these were Today’s Tomorrow’s 2020 scheduled events, 8 confirmed concerts in New York City, 1 confirmed Miami show & 2 unannounced international shows. We hope to see them bounce back in 2021! You can follow Shawn G on Instagram @shawnsview. Www.Instagram.com/shawnsview

