With Distinction Foundation Accepting Final Applications for MEBO Society Accelerator Program, Up to $20k in Grants
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Distinction Foundation, a Connecticut-based nonprofit committed to global education and empowerment for underrepresented entrepreneurs and professionals, is accepting the final applications for its MEBO Society Accelerator program. The Minority Entrepreneurs & Business Owners (MEBO) Society was created to help encourage increased economic power to Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) owned tech-enabled and tech-based businesses.
The free 12-week virtual MEBO Society Accelerator program will offer an entrepreneurship education serving tech-driven startup founders and their teams through mentorship, specialized curriculums and non-dilutive capital investment for select companies via a MEBO Society Grant worth up to $20,000. Applications are being accepted through this Friday, January 29 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Participant cohorts will be announced by February 12, 2021.
“Our program enables founders to completely reevaluate product, sales and marketing and growth strategies, as well as prepare for investment pitches while connecting them to our network of partners,” said Kelly T. Pierre-Louis, CEO of With Distinction Foundation and Founder of MEBO Society. “We differentiate ourselves by being the only accelerator for underrepresented founders in Connecticut that provides training of business fundamentals coupled with a focus on scaling our cohorts’ small businesses into medium and ultimately, enterprise size.”
The MEBO Society Accelerator program was created to address prominent issues faced by Black and minority business owners. Eight out of 10 businesses owned by Black/PoC entrepreneurs fail within the first 18 months, often due to them being underfunded due to systematic bias and discrimination, being underrepresented and underserved. That is why the program targets businesses that are in the scale stage and are looking to from small to global/enterprise.
To showcase and support entrepreneurs from all over the country, With Distinction Foundation is accepting national applications. Interested applicants should also meet the following criteria: BIPOC business owner or entrepreneur (must own 50% or more); tech-based or tech-enabled company; in business for over six months; in the scale/growth stage of business; have an annual revenue less than $1M USD; and should have an interest in expansion in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Entrepreneurs are expected to commit to meet two to four hours per week for eight weeks.
The MEBO Society offers custom programming, a supportive community (via an app and digital platforms), resources and an expansive network to provide access, mentorship and business growth for members.
For more information or to apply, visit www.mebosociety.com.
About With Distinction Foundation
With Distinction Foundation is a Connecticut-based 501c3 organization focused on global education, providing financial resources and harnessing community for Black, Indigenous and people of color entrepreneurs and professionals. The organization aims to provide its members with educational tools and resources from the inception of their business to scale, with the particular focus on the challenges faced by BIPOC entrepreneurs. Our goal is to help 11,111 business owners start and grow their businesses by 20% after going through our educational programs by 2031. For more information, visit www.withdistinction.foundation.
