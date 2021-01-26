Memorial Well Makes Life-Saving Impact On the Anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s Death

A water well, drilled in September of 2020 to honor the memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, is credited for saving lives in Uganda.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memorial Well Makes Life-Saving Impact On the Anniversary of Kobe and Gianna’s DeathA water well, drilled in September of 2020 to honor the memory of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, is credited for saving lives in Uganda.Before the well was drilled, villagers and young children in the Mityana District, drew their water from a contaminated open pond. “As community members, we were facing a lot of water-related diseases such as cholera, typhoid, malaria, dysentery, among others,” said a Mayirye villager.The well was drilled by the Christian nonprofit Wells of Life, which is now pumping clean water for 1270 people. Villagers no longer have to walk miles under unsafe conditions for water every day.Made possible by donations through The Orange Catholic Foundation, the life-saving well was drilled in one of Uganda’s poorest communities, where it is estimated that one in five children dies before ever reaching the age of five due to unclean water.“Because of this donation, we have access to clean and safe water,” said the villager, “thank you Orange Catholic Foundation [for acting] in the name of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, may their souls rest in peace.”The idea for honoring Kobe and Gianna was conceived by philanthropists Rand Sperry and Randy Redwitz, who support The Orange Catholic Foundation and Wells of Life. Kobe and Vanessa Bryant were married in 2001 at a Southern California Catholic parish and raised their four children in the Catholic Church as frequent parishioners at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Newport Beach.The well was drilled at the St. Theresa Bethany Primary School within the Mityana District. This is the first time in its 58-year history that the village has had access to clean water. It houses a grade school, a church, and medical facilities.About Wells of LifeWells of Life is based on the belief that water is a basic human right and should be available to all people. Founded in 2008 on Christian principles, the worldwide nonprofit organization views access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene as the catalyst that drives change and transforms community life for Africa’s poorest and most vulnerable people. Since inception, Wells of Life has provided wells that are currently serving more than 630,000 people.Upon completion of the well, each child wrote a tribute to Kobe & Gianna to be sent to his late wife Vanessa. Vanessa Bryant shared that she was “moved” when she saw the pictures for the first time in a heartfelt Instagram post.This past week, there was a celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna. The villagers sported Laker’s shirts and decorated the well in purple and yellow. They came together to sing and dance, and Father Max Ssekiwala lead the village in prayer.For more information, visit www.wellsoflife.org Contact:Sarah HerminaEnvoyer PR301-974-1853sarah@envoyerpr.com