Bandit The Rapper releases new single " Uber Back Seat".

USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia, Pa- Self made songwriter Bandit The Rapper announces the release of his new music single "Uber Back Seat". The seductive rap song has an infectous chorus and the lyrics that pushes Bandit right next to the best. " This new release is my take on New age R&B baby making music" Chuckles Bandit.The racy video to "Uber Back Seat will be released on Valentine’s Day .

Bandit has teamed up with two of New Jersey's powerhouses director Mike Monark and leading actress KittyG for a one of a kind collaboration not to be missed. The New video depicts a hot and steamy scene that takes place in the backseat of a 5 series BMW. "Uber back seat" was recorded at BMR Studios with Cian Washington and Boris Richards.

Philadelphia native Bandit will be a part of New York City’s Fashion week this spring . Bandit has gained 1 million views on YouTube, 20,000+ followers on Instagram, 15,000+ followers on twitter - Bandit has become an internet celebrity. He has been featured on WORLDSTARHIPHOP.COM, BADBOYBLOG.COM, THISIS50.COM and many more.

Follow Bandit The Rapper Instagram | Twitter | Soundcloud | Spotify

Media Contact:

Machere Johnston

PR Manager

Machere J Media

215-490-7405

Machere@MachereJMedia.net

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/artist/3MBJ2dd88n5Tu2aMqvrszj?si=7R1aWpD1S5OFufxhD4xBWA

Machere Johnston
Machere J Media
+1 215-490-7405
Machere@MachereJMedia.net

Bandit The Rapper releases new single " Uber Back Seat".

