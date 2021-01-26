Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,830 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Commercial MV Crash // No injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  21A200287                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans                       

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 01/26/2021 @ 0925

STREET: Main St (VT RT 104)

TOWN: Fairfax

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: .25 miles north of Fisher Road

WEATHER: Clear and sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry asphalt

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Robert Witham

AGE: 77   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth (registered to Harrison Concrete)

VEHICLE MODEL: Commercial 4 axle Dump Truck (unloaded)

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, undercarriage

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vehicle # 1 was traveling SB on Main St in Fairfax. As vehicle #1 approached the south end of the flats in that area, operator #1 reported that two NB vehicles approached, one in the passing lane overtaking the other. Operator #1 moved his truck as near the to right side of the road as the two vehicles approached. Subsequently, vehicle #1 ended up going off the south side of the road and collided with a section of guardrails causing extensive damage to the them and the truck. Farifax Rescue and Fire responded the scene as did Charlebois Trucking and members of VTrans. The incident caused traffic delays and a short term road closure while the truck was pulled back on the roadway. Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police.

 

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Commercial MV Crash // No injury

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.