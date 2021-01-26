St. Albans Barracks // Commercial MV Crash // No injury
CASE#: 21A200287
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 01/26/2021 @ 0925
STREET: Main St (VT RT 104)
TOWN: Fairfax
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: .25 miles north of Fisher Road
WEATHER: Clear and sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry asphalt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Robert Witham
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth (registered to Harrison Concrete)
VEHICLE MODEL: Commercial 4 axle Dump Truck (unloaded)
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end, undercarriage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: Vehicle # 1 was traveling SB on Main St in Fairfax. As vehicle #1 approached the south end of the flats in that area, operator #1 reported that two NB vehicles approached, one in the passing lane overtaking the other. Operator #1 moved his truck as near the to right side of the road as the two vehicles approached. Subsequently, vehicle #1 ended up going off the south side of the road and collided with a section of guardrails causing extensive damage to the them and the truck. Farifax Rescue and Fire responded the scene as did Charlebois Trucking and members of VTrans. The incident caused traffic delays and a short term road closure while the truck was pulled back on the roadway. Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Vermont State Police.