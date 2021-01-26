American Fidelity Expands AF Teacher Fellowship
American Fidelity is bringing back the AF Teacher Fellowship for a fourth year and expanding the number of fellowships available to help more teachers.OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity is bringing back the AF Teacher Fellowship for a fourth year and expanding the number of fellowships available to help more teachers. The program gives teachers the opportunity to gain real-life experience in IT at American Fidelity while earning extra money this summer. They can then take this experience back to the classroom to help students learn about and prepare for careers in technology.
Applications are open to third through 12th grade STEM teachers in Oklahoma and are due by March 1, 2021. The selected candidates will work in American Fidelity’s software development, IT security, data or technical infrastructure areas for the summer, earning a corporate IT salary. Plus, they’ll receive a $2,000 stipend to use for their classrooms upon completion of the program.
“Of all the professional development opportunities and pedagogical training I’ve participated in over the years in my ‘teacher summers off,’ these two months at American Fidelity have provided me with information to bring to my students that is timely, relevant and filled with exciting prospects for my students’ futures," said Kurt Kaya, technology and engineering teacher and AF Teacher Fellow 2020.
“I teach bio, not computers, but the logic behind programming is very important, and I can create lessons to teach logic based on what I’ve learned about programming at American Fidelity,” said Miranda Hannon, biology and environmental science teacher and AF Teacher Fellow 2019.
American Fidelity has strict COVID-19 restrictions in place at their OKC headquarters. The 2021 program will either be all virtual or a mix of virtual and in person depending on the ability to safely gather at that time. Interviews will be conducted virtually.
Interested teachers can find more information and apply at https://americanfidelity.com/teacher-fellowship.
Hear what some of the previous AF Teacher Fellows had to say about their experiences.
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, auto retail and healthcare industries. More information can be found at americanfidelity.com.
