Applications for American Fidelity STEM Teacher Fellowship Class of 2026 Now Open

"It's hard for me to think of why someone wouldn't apply." — Jason, 2025 STEM fellow from Norman Public Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attention all third through 12th-grade STEM teachers! Applications are now open for the 2026 American Fidelity STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) Teacher Fellowship!This unique program gives educators the chance to step outside the classroom and gain hands-on experience in corporate technology environments, including software development, data analytics, IT security and technical infrastructure.“It’s hard for me to think of why someone wouldn’t apply. You’re fully supported, you get all of these resources,” said Jason, 2025 STEM fellow from Norman Public Schools. “I’m going to leave 200% a better teacher than when I came in.”Applications for this year’s program are open to third through 12th-grade STEM teachers and are due by Feb. 13. Selected applicants must be able to attend a hiring event on March 20. AF STEM Teacher Fellows will earn a corporate IT salary during their time in the program and receive a $2,000 classroom stipend upon completion. The fellowship runs June 1 – July 24 with a mix of virtual and in-person activities.The 2026 class begins June 1 and will welcome 15 teachers. Interested educators can learn more and apply at americanfidelity.com/about-us/af-teacher-fellowship/.###About American Fidelity American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's© 50 top performing life-health insurance companies, 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2025, Fortune Best Workplaces for Parents 2025 and Foundry’s Computerworld 2026 Best Places to Work in IT.American Fidelity Assurance CompanyAF-5438-0126

