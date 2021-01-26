AccessAerospace Opens its Doors to a Wider International Clientele
AccessAerospace presents a unique combination of Aerospace & Space offerings. If you are searching for a business aircraft, rockets or fly-in real estate. Be assured that we have it or will find it!”TAMPA, FL, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originally founded in 2017 as SpaceExcess, LLC, the company evolved into AccessAerospace, LLC in 2019 to reflect the changing dynamics of the online market. The company aims to become a worldwide leader in providing online space, aviation, artifacts and collectables, instrumentation, telescopes, cameras, astronomical photographic equipment, aviation real estate and development, turnkey observatory/planetarium development marketplace and services, and much more.
— Bill Cress, CEO, AccessAerospace, LLC
The company sells a variety of iconic commercial, private, and business jets as well as Wright Brothers Flyers and Gliders. The Wright Brothers Flyers and Gliders are provided by The Wright Experience in Warrenton, VA, a 30-year-old, national award-winning manufacturing business that uses authentic engineering and manufacturing techniques to restore or reproduce Wright Flyers and Gliders. AccessAerospace, LLC’s aviation products feature the 1911 Wright Model B Flyer with original working Wright vertical-four engine. The company also has experimental aircraft sales that feature two X-Racers (Rocket Plane Racers) that were previously flown under experimental FAA airworthiness certificates at publicly attended airshows under corporate sponsorship. These are being offered through AccessAerospace.com by a former owner of the Rocket Racing League.
An example of the AccessAerospace’s aviation real estate products is their recent listing for sale of the North Orlando Airport near Orlando, Florida. This is a 60+ acre multiple parcel ID property that includes 55.12 acres in Orange County and 6.01 acres in Lake County. Orange County land has been designated a “Growth Center,” which allows special zoning and development opportunities. AccessAerospace is excited to be part of this industry growth area by representing a broker who has the listing from the owners of the property. An extensive study of this property was commissioned in support of the Growth Center designation that focuses on Aerospace/Manufacturing/OEM type development.
AccessAerospace is currently running a promotion to win a DJI Tello Drone. FREE entry to this just requires registration as a seller or buyer on the AccessAerospace.com website. The promotion ends on March 30th, 2021 and winners will be randomly selected on March 31st, 2021
AccessAerospace, LLC (AccessAerospace.com) is a new international online marketplace that specializes in jet aircraft and experimental aircraft sales; authentic restored and reproduced airworthy Wright Brothers Flyers and Gliders; aviation real estate listings and turnkey development services for Air Parks, FBOs, and residential homes for aircraft owners; turnkey observatory and planetarium development; rocket launch services, and much more. AccessAerospace, LLC offers a wide range of products and services designed to support the Space, Aerospace, and the Aviation communities. We encourage everyone to register for free at our online marketplace at www.accessaerospace.com and list your related inventory or excess equipment for sale and concurrently browse our available offerings for something you may require.
AccessAerospace, LLC’s world headquarters is in Tampa, Florida. Its founders, Bill Cress (Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Eric Davis (Chief Scientist and Compliance Officer), Dr. Jose Campos (Director of Aircraft Acquisition and Sales), Ms. Hailey Bright (Creative Media Promotions & Strategist), and Ms. Alyson Stasek (Multimedia Designer & Consultant) are experienced businesspeople, technologists, scientists, and space professionals looking to service a growing vibrant space and aerospace community.
