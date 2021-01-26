Life Elements Announces CBD Ritual “Complete Game-Changer in the Bedroom”
Life Elements presents a unique bath, body and bedroom ritual featuring the Venus CBD Bath Bomb and CBD Body Oil to spice things up in the bedroom.ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body and Bath Care brand Life Elements has developed a unique bath, body and bedroom ritual combining their Venus CBD Bath Bomb and CBD Body Oil. Specifically designed for two people to enjoy, the Venus CBD Bath Bomb helps partners unwind and engages the senses to set the stage for a romantic interlude.
Named after the Goddess of Love, the Life Elements Venus CBD Bath Bomb will transform the tub into a steamy and stimulating soak with natural ingredients such as Sweet Orange and Sandalwood to get couples in the mood. Meditative oils including Ylang Ylang, Honey and Rose blend with 300mg of organic, high quality, broad-spectrum, water-soluble CBD to reduce pain and relax the body in anticipation of a purely pleasurable experience.
CBD in the Bedroom? Life Elements plant-based CBD Body Oil is versatile as an amazing body massage oil AND as an intimacy lubricant. A complete game-changer in the bedroom, it works wonders on the skin and feels THAT much better down there. The CBD interacts with body receptors, thereby enhancing pleasure and blood flow. Note: Oil and latex are not friends. This is not a suitable lubricant for condoms.
Life Elements Venus CBD Bath Bomb and plant-based CBD Body Oil will be available for purchase on-line at www.lifeelements.com and with every purchase of the Venus CBD Bath Bomb consumers will receive 15% off the plant-based CBD Body Oil through February 14th, 2021.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated and manufactured an award-winning collection of handcrafted body, bath, and skincare solutions that connect us with our overall health and wellness aspirations. As a premier body care brand, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients sourced ethically, sustainably and tested on humans, not animals. Life Elements strives to be eco-friendly, cruelty-free and advocates for a sustainable planet, healthy bodies, and positive vibes. Founded in Atascadero, California, Life Elements is a minority and woman owned business homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
