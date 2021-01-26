Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) Announces New Officers and Board of Directors
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) mission is to make a positive difference in people’s quality of life within the greater Los Angeles area.
The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) announces the 2021 leadership and annual strategy.
I am honored to work with our extraordinary Board of Directors and the entire LATLC membership to expand our vision for a healthier, safer Southern California.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel K. Kramer is the 2021 President of the Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC). In his new role, Kramer will lead the strategic vision for the organization’s long-term growth, impact, and delivery of mission in Los Angeles. Kramer succeeds 2020 President Alyssa Schabloski. Vice President Steven Vartazarian moves to President-Elect, Treasurer Karina Lallande advances to her new position as Vice President, and Megan Klein as Secretary.
Erica Chavez, Humberto Guizar, Ese Omofoma, and Jeremy Tissot join the current Board of Directors, which includes Mark Bloom, Daniel DeSantis, Kristine Gallo, Stephen Glass, Michael M. Marzban, Neyleen S. Ortiz-Beljajev, Sergio Puche, Griselda Rodriguez, Olivier Taillieu, Belinda Theam, and Michelle West. Past-Presidents Alyssa Schabloski, Gerald Marcus, Geraldine Weiss, Scott Corwin, Minh Nguyen as well as Directors Emeritus Christopher T. Aumais, Ryan Clarkson, Andrew L. Ellis, Thomas K. Feher, Mauro Fiore, Candice S. Klein, Robert J. Ounjian, Bobby Saadian, Ibiere N. Seck, Gene Sullivan, Lauren Wood; Legacy and Leadership Council Joseph M. Barrett, Pejman A. Ben-Cohen, David DeRubertis, Arash Homampour, Aimee Kirby, Spencer Lucas, Robert T. Simon, Bruce E. Traney; LATLC Director of Operations Lara Weiss and LATLC Executive Director Lissa Mozur Zanville.
“On behalf of the LATLC Board of Directors Legacy and Leadership Council, I would like to congratulate and welcome Daniel Kramer into the role as President,” said Gerald Marcus, Past President and LATLC Honorary Board Member. “Since 2015, our organization has benefited greatly from his support.”
Kramer brings almost a decade of previous experience in non-profit boards and fundraising. He was elected to the LATLC’s Board in 2015 and played a critical role in raising funds and advancing its mission. Notably, Kramer spearheaded the charity’s expansion by developing a new trial lawyers’ chapter in Orange County: the Orange County Trial Lawyers’ Charities (OCTLC).
2021 Strategy. Over the next year, the LATLC will focus on:
- Monetary Donations: expand fundraising capacity.
In 2020, LATLC donated over $400,000. Since its inception, LATLC has presented over $5 million in grants, gifts, and goods to 106 partner charities.
- Education: expand college scholarships.
In 2020, LATLC awarded $30,000 in college scholarships to 12 high school seniors based on academic achievement and financial need.
- Expand: Continue expansion efforts.
In 2021, LATLC will officially expand to Orange County, with hopes to expand to the Bay Area by early 2022.
- Youth Sports Programs: expand youth sports program sponsorship.
In 2020, with COVID-19 quarantine orders, LATLC could only sponsor $19,639 and 1000 baseballs. However, since the program began in 2014, 120 youth sports programs received over $164,000.
- Signature Events: expand quantity and capacity of special events. As health restrictions permit, expand LATLC reach and ability to support critical annual activations for events such as:
1) Day of Dignity: provide clothing, towels, showers, toiletry kits, a hot meal, and access to medical, dental, and housing services to those experiencing homelessness.
2) Great Tryke Giveaway: present customized tricycles to special needs children and adults through SoCal Trykers
3) Comfort and Joy: expand partnership with LAPD’s Newton Division to create, identify and distribute holiday gift bags for more than 500 families and individuals with necessities including toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, cooking oil, rice, and children’s toys.
LATLC Mission from 2021 President, Daniel K. Kramer
“Providing support is at the heart of our mission,” says Daniel K. Kramer, President of LATLC. “Even during a global pandemic, LATLC stepped up to provide vital support and resources to the community we serve. I am honored and grateful to be entrusted with the leadership of this esteemed organization and look forward to working with our Board of Directors and the entire LATLC membership to expand our vision for a healthier, safer Southern California.”
About Daniel K. Kramer
Award-winning trial attorney Daniel K. Kramer is the Founding Partner of Kramer Trial Lawyers APC. The Southwestern Law School graduate specializes in representing families and individuals involved in catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death, as well as employment discrimination and retaliation lawsuits. Kramer has victoriously obtained numerous jury verdicts as lead counsel on behalf of his clients. TopVerdict.com ranks five verdicts Kramer received as the top 50 verdicts in California for 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, while many others are in The Daily Journal, Verdict Search, The Huffington Post, and Fox 11 News.
https://www.kramerlaw.com/team/dan-kramer/
About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC)
The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) was founded in 2006 by a small group of Los Angeles trial lawyers inspired to find new ways to serve the community beyond their roles as attorneys. LATLC’s primary purpose is to make a positive difference in people’s quality of life within the greater Los Angeles area. Today, LATLC has more than 3,000 supporters and donated more than $5,000,000 in grants, gifts, and goods. LATLC has been honored by the California State Assembly and State Senate.
For more information, visit www.latlc.org. Follow LATLC on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Michelle Czernin von Chudenitz
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC)
LATLC@EPECmedia.com
