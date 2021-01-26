Dixie Law Group, PSC Attorneys Named Kentucky Rising Star Super Lawyers
Four attorneys at the Dixie Law Group, PSC were selected by Thomson Reuters as Super Lawyers, an honor no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in KY are chosen.
By my count, we are the only law firm with four rising star super lawyers in one practice area in all of Kentucky.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Dixie Law Group, PSC attorneys, were selected to the 2021 Kentucky Rising Stars list. Justin B. May and Brian M. Weber, the founding partners of Dixie Law Group, were chosen for the third straight year. Lindsey C. Goetz was selected for the second consecutive year. John M. Ritter joins the list for the first time in his short career. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in Kentucky are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.
— Justin May
“We are happy to have such a dedicated, smart, and excellent team at the firm.” Said Justin May, founding partner. “By my count, we are the only law firm with four rising star super lawyers in one practice area in all of Kentucky. We are proud of our legal team and the firm and will continue to serve our clients to resolve their cases and not settle for less. We believe our results speak for themselves”
Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.
The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and leading city and regional magazines and newspapers. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.
About Dixie Law Group, PSC
Dixie Law Group has been working with personal injury victims in Louisville and all of Kentucky, Missouri, and Illinois since 2015. They are the only firm to go in front of a jury in Louisville during the pandemic and attained a verdict three times what the insurance company offered their client.
The Dixie Law Group, PSC accepts truck wrecks, car wrecks, trip and falls, and insurance bad faith cases. The Dixie Law Group, PSC treats every client with the respect and attention they deserve, and the Dixie Law Group does not settle a case; they resolve it, no matter what it takes.
